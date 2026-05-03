Dodgers Could Get Hard-Throwing Reliever Back Before June

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been without one of their better relief pitchers since the end of the 2024 season, but that could all be changing soon.

Veteran right-hander Brusdar Graterol has taken a major step in getting himself back on the mound.

Graterol hasn't pitched since Game 5 of the 2024 World Series, when the Dodgers took down the New York Yankees to clinch the title. Following the 2024 season, the righty underwent right shoulder labrum surgery, and he was expected to come back in 2025 at some point.

But he was never able to get himself to a place to make this happen, so he ended up missing the entire season.

However, Graterol began a rehab assignment on Saturday, and he could return to the Dodgers by June.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Graterol's rehab assignment will likely take close to the full 30 days as he builds back up.

“He hasn’t pitched a whole lot in the last two, three years. So his buildup needs to be methodical,” Roberts said. “I’m looking forward to him getting going."

Before his surgery, Graterol was one of the more reliable relief arms for the Dodgers. Since coming to the team before the 2020 season, the right-hander has been used in different high-leverage situations, and he has been known for his hard-throwing dominance on the mound.

Due to how he pitches, the Dodgers also want to make sure that his shoulder is fully healthy and that there will be no lingering issues. But having the veteran back in the bullpen should be massive for the Dodgers, especially with the different injuries taking place this year.

“Yeah, it seems like the last few years it’s been a rehab situation. So for him to get out of that mode and get to being a regular player, get the health (issues) behind him — we’re all looking forward to that," Roberts said.

Los Angeles has seen star closer Edwin Díaz go down with an elbow injury, and he isn't expected to return for at least three months. Graterol would provide some nice depth as they await Díaz's return.

In his last full season in 2023 with the Dodgers, Graterol was excellent, posting an ERA of 1.20 over 68 games. His 2024 regular season was cut short due to injury, but he did return in the playoffs to help Los Angeles win the championship.

The Dodgers won't rush anything with Graterol, but players can only be on rehab assignments for 30 days. And it seems like the right-hander will take up close to the entire amount allowed under the rules of the league before he returns.

That would set him up to return by the beginning of June.

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