Dodgers Manager Has No Idea When Brusdar Graterol Will Return

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to complete a three-peat this season, winning three straight World Series titles. Los Angeles was able to win the title last season despite the bullpen being a real problem entering the postseason.

The Dodgers were able to find a way to patch up the issues, leading them to a championship win. However, this isn't a recipe for success, and the front office decided to make some moves this offseason, while also hoping for injured guys to return.

One of those players is veteran right-hander Brusdar Graterol, who missed the entire 2025 season after undergoing labrum surgery at the end of 2024. Graterol had been one of the key relief pitchers for the Dodgers in recent years, and his services were missed by the team.

Graterol is expected to return at some point this season, but there doesn't seem to be an exact timeline. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts recently provided an update on the injury recovery of the right-hander.

"From what I understand, his last couple pens, he has been in the upper 90s so that's good. But what does that mean for him starting a rehab, I'm not sure of that," Roberts said.

"It is good to have some validation on why the velocity was down… I do feel comfortable with a handful of guys that can close out games for us."



Dave Roberts speaks on the #Dodgers placing Edwin Diaz on the IL (elbow) and more ahead of tonight's series finale with the Rockies. pic.twitter.com/NZfROljB1U — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) April 20, 2026

Coming back from shoulder surgery can be tough for anyone, but especially for a pitcher like Graterol, who relies on his velocity to dominate on the mound. But the Dodgers are encouraged by his recovery, and the team will be very happy to have him back on the mound at some point later this season.

Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes also provided an injury update on the right-hander, saying that his velocity was reaching its former levels. Graterol was known as one of the hardest throwers in the game, so the team wants to make sure that he is fully recovered before he actually returns.

“Velocity has been back up to ‘Bazooka’ levels. So it’s encouraging,” Gomes said.

If Graterol can return this season, it would be a huge boost to the Dodgers' bullpen. Los Angeles has seen some injuries take place in the bullpen , with the biggest being closer Edwin Díaz.

Thus, having Graterol healthy could be some insurance for the team.

In his last outings with the Dodgers, Graterol posted an ERA of 2.45, only appearing in seven games for the team during the 2024 season. Graterol has been with the Dodgers since the start of the 2020 season, helping the team win the title that year.

Having the option to put him into crucial situations would be massive for the Roberts and the Dodgers, especially down the stretch. But for now, Los Angeles will be patient in his recovery and allow him to fully heal.

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