Dodgers' Tanner Scott Reveals Biggest Change He's Made From Last Season

When the Los Angeles Dodgers signed closer Tanner Scott to a massive four-year, $72 million contract before the 2025 season, the move was met with all sorts of praise. However, it didn't take long to realize that something was off with Scott, as he struggled throughout the year to replicate his success from 2024.

Overall, Scott had 10 blown saves while posting an ERA of 4.74 over 57 innings of work. He didn't pitch in the playoffs en route to the Dodgers winning a second straight World Series.

“My mechanics were wrong last year, and it showed,” Scott said recently. “I got really predictable. It was terrible. But I washed it away.”

So far this season, Scott has been much stronger for the Dodgers. The left-hander opened up about the changes he has made this year, and how he has managed to get himself back to form.

“Don’t leave it middle-middle. Middle-middle was terrible,” Scott said. “Anyone in the big leagues can hit middle-middle.”

Unfortunately, Scott left a pitch middle-middle in his most recent outing, giving up the go-ahead home run to the Cubs in the team's 6-4 loss on Friday. However, Scott still looks much better this year than last, sporting a 2.38 ERA across 11.1 innings of work.

Scott is going to be counted on more heavily than expected over the next few months with closer Edwin Díaz out due to elbow surgery. Los Angeles will use a mixture of players from the bullpen to close out games, with Scott being one of the guys called upon.

So far this season, Scott looks much stronger and more confident, which can play a big role for a pitcher. Even manager Dave Roberts has noticed the changes, and he is encouraged by the performance from the left-hander early on.

“You can see it from his demeanor, the confidence that he has on the mound and the throws are convicted, and you’re seeing the swings that are kind of off the barrel," Roberts said. "So, yeah, I feel really confident and comfortable with Tanner.”

Scott, mixed with the likes of Blake Treinen and Alex Vesia, will be the main guys that the Dodgers use in late-game situations. With Díaz sidlined, this is a chance for Scott to fully prove himself to the team, showing that he can be the guy they signed two offseasons ago.

All offseason, the Dodgers said that they believed in Scott, even with the issues from last season. And to this point, he has proved them correct for the continued belief.

But as Scott knows, consistency will be the key for him on the mound. If he wants to be pitching in key situations down the stretch, he will have to keep performing. For now, the early results point to a bounce-back season for the veteran, which could be massive for the Dodgers as they navigate the next few months without Díaz.

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