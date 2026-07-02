Dodgers' 'Primary Focus' at Trade Deadline Revealed

With a little over a month until the 2026 MLB trade deadline, the Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly not focused on the big-name acquisitions that they will likely be linked with over the next few weeks.

Instead of pursuing major additions to this year's roster, such as Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, Katie Woo of The Athletic reported that the Dodgers are looking to improve their minor-league system as the "primary focus" at the deadline.

Specifically, the team is looking to address catching and middle-infield depth and, as Woo reported, are willing to part with "at least one of their top outfield prospects not named Josue De Paula to do so."

As the Dodgers prepare for the trade deadline, their primary focus is improving the depth of their farm system. They could deal from their robust group of outfield prospects to address other areas of need.



What I’m hearing, article unlocked, free to read: https://t.co/xURwGYtAkn — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) June 30, 2026

De Paula is the Dodgers' top-ranked prospect, with a .982 OPS in Double-A in 2026, adding 15 home runs and 64 RBIs.

Joining De Paula in MLB.com's top 10 list of Dodgers' prospects are outfielders Mike Sirota, Zyhir Hope, Eduardo Quintero, Charles Davalan and James Tibbs III. While the others are likely on the table for the Dodgers, the organization reportedly considers De Paula as a non-negotiable — although other reports differ.

"It’s rare for an organization to deem any prospect truly untouchable, but the hype around 21-year-old De Paula is real," Woo wrote. "Team executives and rival scouts rave about his bat, with several describing him as the player with the best pure hit tool to come up in the organization since Corey Seager, who debuted in 2015."

Another avenue of need the Dodgers could seek to solve ahead of the trade deadline is bolstering their starting pitching options in the upper minors. While the team has some promising options, including River Ryan who made his MLB debut in 2024, the Dodgers could seek to add additional prospects with hopes of developing a future MLB-caliber starter.

Speaking of MLB starters, the Dodgers aren't necessarily out of the Skubal sweepstakes just because of their focus on the minor leagues.

Skubal, who is set to be a free agent at the conclusion of the 2026 season, has four games under his belt since returning June 13 from a six-week stint on the injured list with an elbow injury.

The Tigers, who sit 11 games below .500, have little reason to hope for a playoff run and thus could decide to get something in return for Skubal, who is likely to depart in free agency.

Because of their propensity for making big moves and their deep farm system, the Dodgers have as good a chance as any to acquire Skubal before the deadline, but could keep their focus on building up their farm system rather than selling the farm for a short-term rental.

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