Dodgers' Dalton Rushing Could Undergo Surgery to Repair Torn UCL

The Los Angeles have been hit by the injury bug all year long.

Los Angeles has been without starting catcher Will Smith since early June due to a neck injury, leaving a major hole in the lineup. Now the Dodgers are likely to be without his backup Dalton Rushing for at least the next four to six weeks, if he even comes back at all to catch this season.

Rushing suffered a slight tear in the UCL in his right elbow, putting his status in question for the remainder of the year. The backup catcher had taken on the primary starting duties over the last few months.

There is a chance that Rushing may have to undergo UCL surgery to repair the issue. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts couldn't fully provide the answer, but instead said the team would see how he responds over the next few weeks.

“Over the next couple weeks, I think that we’ll have a better idea of how he’s responding with time,” Roberts said to reporters. “And then I think, obviously, that’s a Dalton question too. It’s an organizational [decision], but it’s a doctor, and it’s kind of laying all the variables out, and then making a decision."

On the year, Rushing has hit .253 with 12 home runs and 36 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .809. The Dodgers have been happy with Rushing's development this season, so the injury is an unfortunate blow for him.

Losing Rushing has forced the Dodgers to start Ben Rortvedt, who the team acquired from the New York Mets ahead of the trade deadline. Los Angeles also landed Hunter Feduccia in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays as the Dodgers completely reshaped their catching tandem.

But with the playoffs starting in less than two months, this is certainly a blow to the Dodgers' depth. Rushing could still be used as a hitter potentially, but nothing is set until the team determines whether surgery will be an option.

Rushing won't throw for four to six weeks, but after resting for two weeks, the Dodgers will allow him to start hitting to gauge where he is.

“But I do think that there’s really not much cost, outside of two weeks or whatever, to kind of wait and see how he responds to some treatment and some kind of stuff that they decide to do," Roberts said.

The Dodgers are hoping Smith returns by September. Until then, it will be up to Rortvedt and Feduccia to keep the team afloat.

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