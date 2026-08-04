Dodgers Finally Announce Return Timeline for Will Smith, Who's 'Back at Square One'

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been without starting catcher Will Smith since early June due to an inflamed disc in his neck.

At first, it seemed like Smith was being kept out for precautionary measures, but the issue quickly turned into something far more serious. Smith has been dealing with constant setbacks from the injury, and is currently on the 60-day injured list because of it.

There was tons of concern regarding if and when Smith would be able to return, but after long last, there is some positive news. Smith has restarted baseball activities, and is ramping up toward a return.

“It’s day to day,” Roberts said recently. “I know Will is anxious to get back out there. But there still has to be a progression and games played. I just don’t see it before three or four weeks.”

Dalton Rushing took over the starting job with Smith out and had been cruising along until suffering a sudden elbow injury. Rushing is now on the injured list, prompting the Dodgers to acquire two catchers — Ben Rortvedt from the New York Mets and Hunter Feduccia from the Tampa Bay Rays ahead of Monday's trade deadline.

When is Will Smith Expected to Return?

It remains unknown exactly when Smith will return, with Roberts saying he's "back at square one" when it comes to his recovery. The Dodgers want to make sure the veteran is fully healthy following the long injury process.

He'll also need to go on a rehab assignment once he's fully ramped up.

“This is something that’s uncharted territory, for him certainly. We’re sort of back at square one. I just don’t know how long that ramp up will take," Roberts said.

“Just every marker — if he feels good, we keep advancing. There’s obviously going to be a rehab assignment behind it. I just don’t know."

Before he went down with the injury, Smith had been struggling this season, hitting .249 with six home runs and 23 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .720.

Having all the extra time off could give him a reset, even if it came from unfortunate circumstances. But for now, the Dodgers will watch Smith's progress closely, and if all goes well, the All-Star could be back in the coming weeks.

What's the Dodgers' Catching Plan With Will Smith and Dalton Rushing Out?

Rortvedt will be activated ahead of Tuesday's game against the Chicago Cubs, which is also Tarik Skubal's debut.

Roberts said he'll likely get the "lion's share" of the starts at catcher for now.

It remains to be seen what the team does with Feduccia. He could be activated or just remain in Triple-A as depth, leaving Eliezer Alfonzo Jr. on the active roster.

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