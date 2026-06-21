Dodgers' Will Smith Undergoes Additional Tests as Injury Concern Grows

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been playing the last two weeks without All-Star catcher Will Smith as he deals with a neck injury.

Smith last played on June 5 before he was scratched from the lineup ahead of the next game due to the injury. At first, the injury didn't seem too bad, with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts believing he would be back in the lineup soon thereafter.

But the veteran proceeded to miss the next few games, and then the team ultimately decided to place him on the injured list, retroactive to June 8. Smith has been trying to heal, but it seems that he may be out for even longer, as he underwent additional testing.

“[Smith] had a scan recently and the results [were] sort of fine, nothing really bad,” Roberts said. “He feels okay, not great. We’re just trying to make sure that we don’t have a setback when he comes back so I think that’s kind of the pause.”

The Dodgers seem to be taking Smith's injury with a cautious approach to make sure he doesn't re-injure himself upon return. Smith is a key piece to this roster, and the Dodgers need him for the stretch run of the season.

The 2026 season has been an up-and-down year for Smith, as he's hit .249 with six home runs and 23 runs batted in, while registering an OPS of .720. This neck injury isn't the first for Smith this season, with the veteran missing some time in April due to a back issue.

While Smith wasn't initially expected to go on the IL, he could now miss more than three weeks due to the injury. Roberts said it's currently undecided if he'll travel with the team for their road trip this week.

Dodgers' Catcher Plan Without Will Smith

With Smith now out for longer than expected, Dalton Rushing will continue to get the majority of the starts in his place. Rushing has been showing strong signs of progression this season, with Roberts seeing some positives in the injury to Smith.

“I think that’s been one of the silver linings, giving Dalton some opportunity,” Roberts said at the time of the injury. “I think he’s gotten his footing. I think he’s doing a great job with the pitchers. His at-bat quality is getting more consistent. The production is there. Just giving him the opportunity is certainly a plus for him and his growth.”

Rushing has hit .262 with eight home runs and 22 runs batted in, while posting an OPS of .851. The young catcher still has some growing to do in his game, but his emergence has been just what the Dodgers have needed this year.

Behind him, the team called up Chuckie Robinson from Triple-A, giving him another shot in the big leagues. So far this year, Robinsion has taken five at-bats and is yet to record a hit.

Robinbson does have some experience in the major leagues, going 17-for-135 (.126) with an OPS of .348 across 52 career games. The Dodgers are hoping that Smith is able to return as soon as possible, but until he can, the others will hold down the fort.

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