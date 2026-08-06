Dodgers Notes: Freddie Freeman Injury Update, Dalton Rushing May Not Return, Kyle Tucker Called Out

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Chicago Cubs, 7-6, on Wednesday and fell to 69-46 on the year. Despite late fireworks on offense, it was too little and too late as the two-time defending champs dropped their sixth game in a row.

Superstar Shohei Ohtani got things started with a leadoff home run to cap off a seven-pitch at-bat, but the Dodgers wouldn't score again until a five-run eighth inning. Third baseman Max Muncy launched a 413-foot three-run shot, and two batters later, Ohtani went yard again with a two-run home run.

On the pitching side of things, the Dodgers lost a game with Eric Lauer on the mound for the first time since his acquisition in May. He went just four innings, allowing 11 hits and surrendering six earned runs.

Edgardo Henriquez struck out three during the fifth inning, Kyle Hurt allowed an earned run and struck out a pair on his way to recording four outs, and Jonathan Hernández, Evan Phillips and Jack Dreyer combined to allow one hit through the remaining 1.2 frames.

On the road to the eventual defeat, superstar Freddie Freeman got hit in the hand and had to leave the game in the fifth inning. Utility star Kiké Hernández replaced Freeman at first base for the remainder of the game.

Kiké Hernández has replaced Freddie Freeman at first.



This was Freeman looking down at his wrist on a check swing in his last at-bat. No telling why at the moment. pic.twitter.com/TDC8QGeC0H — Adrian Medina (@AdrianMedina_16) August 5, 2026

In more brutal injury news, rising star Dalton Rushing has a slight tear in his UCL and will miss significant time, according to manager Dave Roberts. The skipper revealed that upon his recovery, he could still pinch-hit for the Dodgers, but as for his chances of playing catcher again this season, he claimed they are "very small."

Asked if Dalton Rushing (partially torn UCL) could catch again this season, Dave Roberts said: “I would say it's very small. I hope I'm wrong, but he's a tough kid. … Certainly a possibility with the time, but we're certainly trying to keep the bat alive for sure.” — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) August 5, 2026

Finally, Dodgers outfielder Kyle Tucker was called out by his manager after a couple brutal misplays over the series against the Chicago Cubs. Tucker hasn't lived up to his $240 million contract thus far.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Exits Wednesday's Game vs Cubs After Concerning Check Swing

Dodgers Star Has Tear in UCL, Will Miss Significant Time

Dave Roberts Calls Out Kyle Tucker for Game-Altering Mistakes vs Cubs

Padres' Walker Buehler Declines to Answer Question About Dodgers Acquiring Tarik Skubal

Dodgers GM Explains Why LA Didn't Trade Eric Lauer, Alex Call

Dodgers' Tarik Skubal Shares Honest Reaction to Dave Roberts Taking Him Out at 85 Pitches

Dalton Rushing Sends Message to Dodgers Pitcher

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Kyle Tucker made critical mistakes in both of the Dodgers' losses this week to the Cubs...



He was called out by Dave Roberts after his first one😳😳⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mbsTgANOsY — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) August 5, 2026

Max and Shohei rake! pic.twitter.com/IJm3lNsbd7 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 5, 2026

Jeff Passan says Shohei Ohtani earns over $100 million a year off the field and helped the Dodgers become MLB’s first $1 billion revenue franchise



“Personally, with all of the advertisements, sponsorships, and stuff like that, it’s upward of $100 million.”



“The Los Angeles… pic.twitter.com/GYoQIbXXjX — Isaac Bassey (@0xBassey) August 5, 2026

Bobby Miller's back on the mound and punching tickets🎟️ pic.twitter.com/dlk0lXcJMy — Oklahoma City Comets (@OKC_comets) August 6, 2026

"It's (knee) getting pretty good, day-by-day."



Shohei Ohtani (3-5, 2 R, 2 HR (26), 3 RBI) discusses where his swing is at, facing another MVP candidate in PCA, and his knee recovery. pic.twitter.com/V2tuheUlR1 — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 5, 2026

“When I got traded here, (Clayton) texted me and gave me the lay of the land. I appreciated that.” 🙏



Tarik Skubal on his conversations with Clayton Kershaw.



🎙️@THEREAL_DV pic.twitter.com/Lvpa6SVANt — AM 570 LA Sports (@AM570LASports) August 5, 2026

"There's 29 billionaires b****in' about another billionaire doing it better than they can do it."



Lance Lynn says other teams should take a page out of the Dodgers' book instead of complaining about them doing it better. pic.twitter.com/3Xo3QtiVCM — Cardinal Territory (@CardTerritory) August 4, 2026

Mookie Betts on his struggles



"I honestly have no idea. I feel like I'm hitting the ball hard, and I have the sense that I'm laying off bad pitches and putting together good ABs But every time it connects with the bat, it flies right at the defense.” pic.twitter.com/ncgavdGfN4 — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) August 5, 2026

Jeff Passan revisits the Shohei Ohtani–Ippei Mizuhara gambling scandal and reveals how the story unfolded behind the scenes



“The first tip was, ‘Shohei Ohtani might have a gambling problem.’”



“My first thought was, ‘Oh God… the thing that’s too good to be true actually is.’”… pic.twitter.com/FOyzjJw0Fg — Isaac Bassey (@0xBassey) August 6, 2026

Alex Freeland keeps the offense rolling🔥 pic.twitter.com/dCwZQp1rKP — Oklahoma City Comets (@OKC_comets) August 6, 2026

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