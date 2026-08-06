Dodgers Notes: Freddie Freeman Injury Update, Dalton Rushing May Not Return, Kyle Tucker Called Out
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The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Chicago Cubs, 7-6, on Wednesday and fell to 69-46 on the year. Despite late fireworks on offense, it was too little and too late as the two-time defending champs dropped their sixth game in a row.
Superstar Shohei Ohtani got things started with a leadoff home run to cap off a seven-pitch at-bat, but the Dodgers wouldn't score again until a five-run eighth inning. Third baseman Max Muncy launched a 413-foot three-run shot, and two batters later, Ohtani went yard again with a two-run home run.
On the pitching side of things, the Dodgers lost a game with Eric Lauer on the mound for the first time since his acquisition in May. He went just four innings, allowing 11 hits and surrendering six earned runs.
Edgardo Henriquez struck out three during the fifth inning, Kyle Hurt allowed an earned run and struck out a pair on his way to recording four outs, and Jonathan Hernández, Evan Phillips and Jack Dreyer combined to allow one hit through the remaining 1.2 frames.
On the road to the eventual defeat, superstar Freddie Freeman got hit in the hand and had to leave the game in the fifth inning. Utility star Kiké Hernández replaced Freeman at first base for the remainder of the game.
In more brutal injury news, rising star Dalton Rushing has a slight tear in his UCL and will miss significant time, according to manager Dave Roberts. The skipper revealed that upon his recovery, he could still pinch-hit for the Dodgers, but as for his chances of playing catcher again this season, he claimed they are "very small."
Finally, Dodgers outfielder Kyle Tucker was called out by his manager after a couple brutal misplays over the series against the Chicago Cubs. Tucker hasn't lived up to his $240 million contract thus far.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Exits Wednesday's Game vs Cubs After Concerning Check Swing
Dodgers Star Has Tear in UCL, Will Miss Significant Time
Dave Roberts Calls Out Kyle Tucker for Game-Altering Mistakes vs Cubs
Padres' Walker Buehler Declines to Answer Question About Dodgers Acquiring Tarik Skubal
Dodgers GM Explains Why LA Didn't Trade Eric Lauer, Alex Call
Dodgers' Tarik Skubal Shares Honest Reaction to Dave Roberts Taking Him Out at 85 Pitches
Dalton Rushing Sends Message to Dodgers Pitcher
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson