Giants Call Out Dalton Rushing, Dodgers Take Issue With Logan Webb as Tempers Flare

The rivalry between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants has been on full display this week.

On Tuesday, Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing went viral on social media for a clip that appeared to show him saying "f--- em" when Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee got hurt on a play at the plate.

Dalton Rushing after seeing Jung Hoo Lee possibly injured in a play at the plate (I’m pretty sure):



“F$&k em”



Giants Dodgers rivalry is alive and well. pic.twitter.com/h4aAjFTZyk — Allen Stiles (@The_StilesFiles) April 22, 2026

For what it's worth, Rushing denied the claims, and went out of his way to apologize to Lee through Hyeseong Kim, his former teammate in Korea.

“Hopefully he didn’t take it the way it was put out,” Rushing said to the California Post. “There was nothing really directed at him. He’s a great guy. ... I used a word, but it was not what [people thought] was said."

All good, right?

Well on Thursday, Rushing was back in the lineup for the second time this series. And in his third plate appearance, Giants starter Logan Webb hit him in the ribs with a four-seam fastball.

Rushing took offense to the hit by pitch, throwing his bat down before he walked to first base. When Kim grounded into an inning-ending double play in the next at-bat, Rushing did his best to break it up by sliding into shortstop Willy Adames.

An interesting sequence of events here 🤨 pic.twitter.com/I88Nu9XErt — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 23, 2026

After the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts called out Webb for what he felt was an intentional hit by pitch.

"It probably was and, for me, [Rushing] said what he said. I don’t think he meant it too personally. But they see it. Social media catches it. Webby’s an old school guy and he’s protecting his teammates," Roberts said.

Webb denied hitting him on purpose, saying he didn't know about the incident with Lee.

"What thing with Jung Hoo?" Webb said. "I didn't even see that."

After hitting Dalton Rushing in the ribs with a pitch today, Logan Webb claims he had no clue about Rushing possibly saying "F*ck em" toward the Giants after Jung Hoo was banged up at home plate on Tuesday.



Where were you trying to go with that pitch?



"Fastball inside." https://t.co/wLrmMXGKqq pic.twitter.com/afKgC85PHT — KNBR (@KNBR) April 23, 2026

Rushing took the high road, saying he was just happy to get on base.

"It's nothing against those guys. Hopefully the air is cleared, hopefully they got out what they wanted to. And I enjoy getting on base, so doesn't bother me," Rushing said. "Whatever they want to call it, I like getting on base."

It doesn't stop there, though.

Giants infielder Luis Arraez called Rushing out for what he felt was a dirty play when he slid into Adames.

"The umpire said it's a double play because he slid into Willy's feet," Arraez said. "For me, that's not good. It's not good baseball. It's not clean baseball."

So did he think it was dirty?

"I mean, it's dirty," Arraez said. "For me, this is baseball."

"It's not good baseball."



Luis Arraez believes Dalton Rushing's takeout slide in the sixth was a dirty play pic.twitter.com/Dpl7fXXo5R — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 23, 2026

Roberts disagreed.

“ I liked that too. That’s baseball,” Roberts said. “They’re going to hit you. Webby’s got really good command. I get it. They’ll deny it. No problem. And I liked the way he went in hard.

“They turned a double play. It’s good baseball. Good, hard-nosed baseball.”

The Dodgers and Giants will meet again from May 11-14 at Dodger Stadium. Expect the rivals to take care of some potential unfinished business then.

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