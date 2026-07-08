Dave Roberts Reveals When He Could Retire as Dodgers Manager

The Los Angeles Dodgers were able to secure another series victory with their win over the Athletics last week.

But the win wasn't just any other victory, as manager Dave Roberts got the 1,000th win of his managerial career. Roberts became the fastest manager to hit the milestone, doing so in his 1,606th game with the Dodgers.

Dodger Nation, Cookie and I are all the way in Europe and want to congratulate our manager Dave Roberts on his 1000th win as our Dodgers beat the A’s 9-3! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 1, 2026

His success in managing this franchise has, at times, gone under the radar, but this was a cool moment for the veteran manager. While discussing it, Roberts also revealed when he may retire, giving more insight into how long he'll be with the team.

“I will not manage 20 years,” Roberts said.

Roberts is currently in his 11th season as the manager of the Dodgers, and his current contract goes through 2029. The veteran may want to be in the dugout for a little longer than his current deal, and it appears he may tie his tenure to star Mookie Betts.

Betts is signed in Los Angeles through 2032, the year that Roberts turns 60. If Roberts were to manage until he was 60, he would complete 17 seasons as a manager in this league.

“Mookie wants me to manage until his contract expires, so that’s something I am thinking about,” Roberts said. “But I can be certain I’m not going to do 20 years. It’s too much. I love it, but it’s a lot to give. To see myself doing that for another seven, eight, nine years, that’s a lot."

Part of his reasoning for this is due to the daily demands of the job.

Roberts has learned to manage different egos and personalities over the years, but it's the decision-making each and every day that can be tough. With the inclusion of analytics into the game, managers now have to create a philosophy for 162-plus games a year.

The veteran compared his tenure to that of legendary managers who have run the Dodgers for long periods of time inTommy Lasorda and Walter Alston.

“There’s more to the job [today]. Nothing against Tommy or Walter, but there’s more to the job than there used to be. That’s just the truth," Roberts said.

Roberts is looking to help the Dodgers complete a three-peat this season, which would give him his fourth World Series title as manager. The veteran manager will be looking to win more titles before he calls it a career, and the culture he has established is one of the more impressive parts of his tenure in Los Angeles.

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