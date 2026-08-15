Dodgers Roundup: LA Officially Releases Veteran, Signs Ex-Braves Catcher, Dave Roberts' Message Revealed

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers, 3-1, on Friday night to even the series at one game apiece and improve to 74-49 on the year.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto allowed one run over six innings with nine strikeouts in a dominant display. Offensively, Andy Pages and Tommy Edman hit home runs, while Mookie Betts had an RBI single.

In other news, the Dodgers recently made a change at the catcher position at the Triple-A level.

Chuckie Robinson, who has been with the organization since last May, was released by the Oklahoma City Comets. He was replaced by Chadwick Tromp, a former San Francisco Giants, Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles catcher.

Robinson appeared in eight games for the Dodgers at the big league level this season, going 2-for-26 (.087). Overall, across parts of four seasons at the big league level with the Dodgers, Chicago White Sox and Cincinnati Reds, he's played in 60 games, hitting .124 with an OPS of .334.

As for Tromp, he's appeared in 21 MLB games this year with the Braves and Orioles, going 8-for-49 (.163).

Across parts of seven seasons at the MLB level, he's appeared in 88 games, hitting .208 with an OPS of .559.

As for news relating to the big league team, it was reported that manager Dave Roberts sent a message to his players amid their rough patch over the last few weeks.

Veteran Miguel Rojas provided a peek behind the curtain, discussing what Roberts' messaging was.

"He told us that he’s happy and proud and really fortunate that he had the opportunity to manage back-to-back championship teams," Rojas told USA TODAY Sports, “but he also said that he could care less about the last two years. He wants to win so bad. That’s the motivator he is. He’s still hungry to win this year, and wants everybody else to be hungry."

He added: “He told us that we have the opportunity to do something historic. So let’s take advantage of it."

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Officially Release 4-Year Veteran Catcher

Dodgers Sign Former Giants, Braves Catcher Amid Will Smith, Dalton Rushing Injuries

Miguel Rojas Reveals Harsh Message Dave Roberts Sent to Dodgers Amid Struggles

MLB Insider Says Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Will Lose MVP Award Under One Condition

Dodgers Lineup vs Brewers: Freddie Freeman Out, Kiké Hernández Starting

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Yoshinobu, dominant as always. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2poM4nbWWU — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 15, 2026

Tyler Glasnow didn't quite get to four full innings, but he certainly blew away the the opposition tonight in OKC. Retired 11 of 13 faced overall.



3.2 IP | 0 H | 0 R | 2 BB | 8 K



67 pitches/39 strikes#Dodgers — Alex Freedman (@azfreedman) August 15, 2026

It was a 34-pitch bullpen for Shohei Ohtani. Appeared to use his full mix https://t.co/KKXXzpL6pU — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) August 15, 2026

Let it fly, Andy! pic.twitter.com/7Iw0ZdKKSz — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 15, 2026

Big day for injured catchers. Both Will Smith and Dalton Rushing are hitting on the field pregame. pic.twitter.com/FUN6Dtz6YG — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) August 14, 2026

Dalton Rushing is taking BP on the field today for the first time since going on the IL. Big day for Dodger catchers. pic.twitter.com/gMrIOogpEP — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) August 14, 2026

Dave Roberts sent a blunt message to his team at the beginning of this week amid their losing skid😳😳😳



Miguel Rojas revealed what that message was⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/jXTtSGE2pc — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) August 14, 2026

Clayton Kershaw is back at Dodger Stadium for his bobblehead night, and catching up with another left-hander right now pic.twitter.com/pR9HKZahkn — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) August 14, 2026

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