Dodgers' Dave Roberts Finally Announces Will Smith's Return Date

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher has been out since June with a lingering neck injury, but the All-Star backstop is finally nearing a return.

Smith began his rehab assignment on Tuesday, taking the final step in his long injury recovery. The veteran has battled multiple setbacks during this stretch, but he's now close to the finish line.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided the latest intel on Smith's injury, giving more of a hopeful timeline for a return to the field.

"The outlook is he will be active on Sept. 1," Roberts said. "So with that, he will probably be [playing] every other day, but getting him back Sept. 1 would be fantastic."

“The outlook is, he will be active on September 1st.” ⚾️@THEREAL_DV spoke with Dave Roberts for the latest update on Will Smith in this edition of the Manager’s Meeting.



(@DowneyHyundai) pic.twitter.com/z2luoeo7Bz — AM 570 LA Sports (@AM570LASports) August 25, 2026

The Dodgers are set to return home after this week, welcoming the St. Louis Cardinals to town during the series where Smith could be activated.

But the team isn't going to push him over his rehab appearances, and they'll allow him the needed time to heal. Smith is one of the more valuable players on this roster, and getting him back will give them a massive boost.

How Did Will Smith's First Rehab Start Go?

Smith went five innings in his first rehab start as the catcher at Triple-A Oklahoma City, hitting a two-run home run. The Dodgers want to see him play another five innings, but he took on the designated hitter role on Wednesday.

Where Should Will Smith be Placed in the Dodgers Lineup Upon Return?

Once Smith comes back, his placement in the Dodgers lineup has been a big question. Roberts was asked about this, especially with the team losing All-Star outfielder Andy Pages to injury.

"I think just kind of looking at our lineup when he comes back, depending on how he looks and feels, I think three, five or six would probably be something I would probably toy with," Roberts said.

No matter where Smith is placed, his presence should drastically help the Dodgers on both sides of the ball.

Before his injury, the Dodgers held a Major League-leading 3.03 team ERA. Since he's been out, that number has ballooned to 4.27.

Smith will also provide the team with a stable option at catcher, with the Dodgers using Hunter Feduccia and Ben Rortvedt over the last few weeks. The veteran will be in a platoon with these two in all likelihood as he ramps himself back up over the final weeks of the regular season.

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