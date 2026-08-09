Dodgers Still Have No Timeline for Will Smith to Return After 2 Months on Injured List

Los Angeles Dodgers star catcher Will Smith has been sidelined since early June with an inflamed disc in his neck.

Smith has been trying to battle back, but the veteran has faced multiple setbacks. The catcher is currently on the 60-day injured list.

However, the Dodgers have remained optimistic that, despite this, Smith would return at some point this season. While Smith has made some progress recently, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts still doesn't have any idea when the catcher will return.

“Everything keeps moving forward, which is a good thing,” Roberts said. “There’s no timeline as far as when he faces pitching, let alone when he goes out on a ]rehab assignment]. Then we’ll have more clarity on a projected date of return, but right now I don’t know.”

Smith has recently started to ramp back his recovery, starting up baseball activities.

“It’s day to day,” Roberts said. “I know Will is anxious to get back out there. But there still has to be a progression and games played."

Before the injury, Smith had been struggling at the plate, hitting .249 with six home runs and 23 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .720. The veteran is hopeful to return by September, and the Dodgers desperately need him back sooner rather than later.

When Could Will Smith Return?

While there is no firm timeline, the Dodgers are hoping that Smith can get back over the next few weeks. But before the team is comfortable with anything, Smith will need to go out on a rehab assignment to make sure he's healed.

Roberts said that Smith was "back at square one" when it comes to his recovery process.

“This is something that’s uncharted territory, for him certainly. We’re sort of back at square one. I just don’t know how long that ramp up will take," Roberts said.

“Just every marker — if he feels good, we keep advancing. There’s obviously going to be a rehab assignment behind it. I just don’t know."

What's the Dodgers' Catching Plan With Will Smith and Dalton Rushing Injured?

To make matters worse for the Dodgers, backup catcher Dalton Rushing is now on the injured list and may not return this season.

Rushing is dealing with a UCL injury, and he may be forced to have surgery.

Before the injury, Rushing was hitting .253 with 12 home runs and 36 RBIs, while putting up an OPS of .810.

Los Angeles is weighing options with the young player, but the hope is that they'll be able to keep his bat off the bench for the playoffs. Rushing offers the Dodgers a left-handed hitting option on a very right-handed roster.

Due to the injury, the Dodgers were prompted to acquire two catchers: Ben Rortvedt from the New York Mets and Hunter Feduccia from the Tampa Bay Rays at the trade deadline.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news