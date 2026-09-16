Dodgers' Dave Roberts Says Josue De Paula Needs to Be Better in One Key Area

When the Los Angeles Dodgers promoted Josue De Paula to the majors last week, they did so in full knowledge that the 21-year-old had more errors (eight) than assists (six) as a Double-A outfielder.

After playing 58 games in left field and 37 in right field for the Tulsa Drillers, De Paula has spent all but five innings at designated hitter during his first five days in the majors. When he caught the only fly ball hit in his direction over five innings Sunday in Miami, De Paula and the Dodgers could exhale. He got the first one out of the way.

It will be difficult for manager Dave Roberts to take De Paula out of the lineup once Shohei Ohtani returns from the injured list if he continues to reach base at such a high clip.

Yet it will be easier to keep De Paula in the lineup if he can play a corner outfield position. To that end, Roberts is hopeful the rookie can become a better defensive outfielder in short order.

"I just think that — just being candid — I don’t think that he’s valued it as much as he will," Roberts said, via Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register. "And it just has to be important. Certainly, when you get to the big leagues, outs are important, converting outs are important.

“I think that he’s a young player. I mean, he’s 21 years old. His bat has certainly got him here, but it’s our job to make him value defense and get him to be a better defender.”

Besides their mandate to make De Paula a more complete baseball player, the Dodgers have another pressing reason to get the rookie comfortable in the outfield.

If Ohtani and Dalton Rushing are able to return from the injured list prior to October, they can only occupy the roster as designated hitters or pinch hitters. That's a limiting factor in the postseason, when teams can only carry 26 active players in each round.

De Paula gives the Dodgers three left-handed hitting DHs — impractical at best, impossible at worst — unless he can play the outfield.

"He and Dino [Ebel, the Dodgers' outfielders coach] are committed to a routine, which I love,” Roberts said. “I think the other important thing is just so he can see how the quality and how intense the work is up here. And I think that you really don’t know until you know, and I’m excited for him to watch our guys, how they prepare each night.”

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