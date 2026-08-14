Dodgers Lineup vs Brewers: Freddie Freeman Out, Kiké Hernández Starting

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to get back in the win column and even up their four-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night.

The Dodgers dropped Thursday's series opener in heartbreaking 5-4 fashion as All-Star closer Edwin Díaz blew his third save in his last four appearances and registered his fourth blown save overall this season.

“I know people don’t like to hear it, but it’s baseball,” manager Dave Roberts said after the game. “Offenses go in lulls, bullpens go in lulls. Sometimes you get in a run where the starting pitching isn’t there. So it is what happens. It just doesn’t feel good. It’s certainly more highlighted when the ‘pen doesn’t throw the baseball well, because it costs you games, typically. But they’re all working hard. They’re all preparing.

“But yeah, at the end of the day, we all have to do our jobs. All of us.”

The Dodgers were forced to use five relievers in the loss, putting themselves in a difficult position for the remaining three games of the series.

Thus, it will be imperative they get length from their starting pitchers — and fortunately, they have the perfect guy on the mound on Friday night to do just that.

Dodgers vs Brewers Pitching Matchup on Friday

Right-handed pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is taking the mound for the Dodgers looking to continue his strong second half.

Across four starts since the All-Star break, Yamamoto has a 1.88 ERA over 28.2 innings. Overall this season, Yamamoto owns a 2.65 ERA across 139.1 innings with 127 strikeouts to 32 walks.

Yamamoto faced the Brewers in May, allowing one run over seven innings in a 5-1 Dodgers win.

Opposite Yamamoto will be Brewers left-hander Robert Gasser, who has a 4.57 ERA across 13 starts this season.

Gasser has been better in the second half, though, sporting a 3.05 ERA through four starts with 18 strikeouts to four walks over 20.2 innings of work.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Teoscar Hernández, LF Mookie Betts, SS Tommy Edman, 2B Kyle Tucker, RF Max Muncy, 3B Kiké Hernández, 1B Hunter Feduccia, C

Freddie Freeman is out of the lineup on Friday night, but the move has nothing to do with him falling into the visitors' dugout on Wednesday night.

Manager Dave Roberts said Freeman had a scheduled day off for Friday, which ended up coming at a good time.

Kiké Hernández is playing first base in Freeman's stead.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Brewers on Friday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, Aug. 14 is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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