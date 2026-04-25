Dodgers' Dave Roberts Says Blue Jays Were Best Team in 2025 Postseason

After the Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2025 World Series, Sportsnet broadcaster Caleb Joseph expressed sympathy for the Toronto Blue Jays and even went as far to say the better team didn't win.

“There were a lot of wet eyes and I don’t blame them for that,” Joseph said following Game 7 at the Rogers Centre. “It’s going to sound like sour grapes, and I don’t really give a s---, but I think the better team did not win this series. I think the Blue Jays are the better team.

"I feel like they played baseball a certain way, it was infectious, it grabbed the attention of the fans, and it’s disheartening to see that the better team did not win. That’s not to take anything away from the Dodgers, but the Blue Jays, they did so many things correct, so many things right.”

It turns out, Joseph's emotional assessment of the Blue Jays wasn't totally untrue. In fact, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts somewhat agreed with that evaluation of Toronto's talent.

On the Sources Tell Jeff Passan podcast, Blue Jays manager John Schneider and Roberts sat down with the ESPN reporter to discuss arguably the greatest World Series ever played.

"We were fighting for our lives. I thought they were the best team in the postseason, just the way they played baseball," Roberts said.

The Blue Jays outscored the Dodgers 34-26, and their .269 batting average was better than LA's .203. Moreover, Toronto's on-base percentage and slugging percentage were considerably better than LA's.

The Blue Jays pitching staff posted a better ERA by nearly three-quarters of a run. The team committed zero errors.

This is the perfect example of how the numbers don't lie, but they also don't tell the full story.

If an individual read over the World Series numbers without watching the game, it would seem like the Blue Jays had won. The Dodgers, however, came up big when they needed to.

Roberts believed the Blue Jays embodied the personality of their manager, Schneider.

"They took on his personality," Roberts said. "To win that series against Seattle, who I felt could really prevent runs. You have to do that by giving something up on the offensive side. They do a good job of hunting what they want to hunt to potentially slug, but to be able to check down. All these guys got their players to buy into checking down, seeing the ball a tick longer to shoot the ball the other way to take a ball down below to get the count deeper.

"When you get [Vladimir Guerrero Jr.] leading the charge doing that, everyone's got to buy in. Obviously, George [Springer] has won a championship. So, it was a scary team to go up against."

The Blue Jays were the better team, by the numbers. However, in the key moments that kept Game 7 going, the Dodgers came up clutch.

By that measure, the Dodgers' back-to-back World Series titles should be seen with even more appreciation given the team was up against the best.

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