Dodgers’ Kyle Tucker Named Among MLB’s Biggest Busts This Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers once again signed the best free agent on the open market over the offseason, landing star outfielder Kyle Tucker on a massive 4-year, $240 million deal.

With this contract, Tucker was expected to provide a big boost to the Dodgers' offense, which had been very inconsistent throughout the 2025 season.

But so far, Tucker has been somewhat of a problem at the plate, and he hasn't lived up to his contract. For the season, Tucker has hit .252 with four home runs and 19 runs batted in, posting an OPS of .734.

These aren't the type of numbers that the Dodgers wanted to see from him to open the season, and his trend has been a little worrisome with high whiff and strikeout rates.

Due to his struggles, Tucker has been labeled as one of the biggest busts from the first month-plus of the MLB season.

MLB analyst Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report ranked the top 10 busts in baseball, and Tucker was on the unfortunate list.

"Over the previous seven seasons, Tucker triple-slashed .276/.361/.514, averaging 32 home runs and 26 stolen bases per 162 games played. And over the past two years, Tucker had been sensational out of the gates, hitting .289 with 14 home runs and 13 stolen bases between those two Marches and Aprils," Miller wrote. "So far with the Dodgers, though, he has been a replacement-level player,"

The problems for Tucker this season have been well documented, and the team has been trying to work with him at the plate. Breaking balls have been his kryptonite this season, with the slugger hitting 6-for-28 with 12 strikeouts against the pitch.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has spoken on the problems that Tucker has been dealing with, admitting that the star has been chasing pitches. But Roberts also said that he believes the outfielder is trying too hard to impress the organization after signing the major contract.

“I think there’s a little bit to that,” Roberts said. “Typically when guys chase, they’re trying to do a little bit too much.”

Tucker pushed back on this narrative from Roberts, but his numbers to open the year don't lie. The outfielder hasn't looked comfortable at the plate, and something is clearly off with his swing right now.

But Tucker is too talented a player for these struggles to continue deep into the season, and eventually, he should break off the rust. Los Angeles is banking on this happening, and the team will continue to work with him throughout the year to get his bat fully going.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news