Dodgers Notes: Mookie Betts Return Date Revealed, Hyeseong Kim Praised, Kyle Tucker Labeled Bust

The Los Angeles Dodgers were off on Thursday, but there's still plenty of news to catch up on, including a positive update on superstar Mookie Betts.

The eight-time All-Star suffered an oblique injury eight games into the 2026 campaign while running the bases against the Washington Nationals. Now, Betts is starting a rehab assignment on Friday, setting up a difficult decision for manager Dave Roberts and the Dodgers front office.

The man who will likely be at the center of this decision is infielder Hyeseong Kim, who started the season in Triple-A but was called up in early April after Betts went down. He is currently hitting .314 with an OPS+ of 126 (which is 26 percent higher than league average) and recently received some impressive praise from top MLB insider Ken Rosenthal.

"And an international free agent who cost the Dodgers a mere $12.5 million, infielder Hyeseong Kim, appears to be a steal," Rosenthal wrote. "Kim is under contract through 2027, after which the Dodgers must decide whether to exercise his two-year club option, which would pay him $5 million in both ‘28 and ‘29."

Finally, Dodgers outfielder Kyle Tucker received the opposite of Kim's treatment as he was named among the biggest busts of the season by MLB insider Kerry Miller. The four-time All-Star was off to a slow start to begin his Dodgers tenure, and with a four-year, $240 million contract inked this past offseason, he is under more scrutiny than most.

"Over the previous seven seasons, Tucker triple-slashed .276/.361/.514, averaging 32 home runs and 26 stolen bases per 162 games played. And over the past two years, Tucker had been sensational out of the gates, hitting .289 with 14 home runs and 13 stolen bases between those two Marches and Aprils," Miller wrote. "So far with the Dodgers, though, he has been a replacement-level player,"

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Mookie Betts' Return Suddenly Imminent, Setting Up Difficult Decision for Dodgers

Hyeseong Kim Quietly Turning Into Major Steal for Dodgers

Dodgers’ Kyle Tucker Named Among MLB’s Biggest Busts This Season

MLB Exec Names Dodgers’ Edwin Díaz Signing Best of Offseason

Dave Roberts Compares Dodgers' 25-Year-Old Pitcher to Clayton Kershaw

Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Huge Series vs NL-Best Braves

Dodgers Spent Over $500 Million in World Series-Winning 2025 Season

Dodgers Urged to Demote Roki Sasaki to Minor Leagues in Major Move

Tyler Glasnow, Dodgers Offense Both Make Rare MLB History in Win vs Astros

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

The Dodgers pitching staff has been UNREAL this season😳🔥



MLB ranks:

3.16 ERA (2nd)

119 Runs Allowed (1st)

1.09 WHIP (1st)

.210 AVG (1st)



Is this the most complete Dodgers pitching staff we’ve seen in years? 👀👇 pic.twitter.com/lfqv8hRoS6 — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) May 7, 2026

Shohei Ohtani is atop the Pitcher Power Rankings for the first time this season 🔥



(MLB x @SageUSAmerica) pic.twitter.com/Pu9ZkJ7vpg — MLB (@MLB) May 7, 2026

What do you guys think the Dodgers should do?



1. Option Hyeseong Kim

2. Option Alex Freeland

3. DFA Santiago Espinal https://t.co/SI7T4obz4p — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) May 7, 2026

Dodgers Position Player fWAR Leaders



[as of May 6th, 2026]



▪️Andy Pages has returned to the #1 spot

▪️Hyeseong Kim has moved up to 4th place

▪️Kyle Tucker and Alex Freeland 📈

▪️Teoscar Hernández 📉 pic.twitter.com/kN1ZdjbB0m — Hyeseong Kim Muse 김혜성 (@HyeseongKimMuse) May 7, 2026

Has Andy Pages been the Dodgers' MVP so far?



Mark DeRosa gives love to Pages, following his three-homer game against the Astros on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/xrEvTqdYK3 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) May 8, 2026

BREAKING: Eight-time All-Star, four-time World Series champ and former MVP Mookie Betts is scheduled to play for the Comets Friday & Saturday as part of a Major League Rehab Assignment!



🎟️: https://t.co/eeScJIhiNv



(Note: Scheduled rehab assignments are subject to change.) pic.twitter.com/ihauVeAsHH — Oklahoma City Comets (@OKC_comets) May 7, 2026

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