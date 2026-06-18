Dodgers' Dave Roberts Sends Challenge to Roki Sasaki After Latest Brutal Outing

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost a tough game to the Chicago White Sox last week behind a poor outing from starting pitcher Roki Sasaki.

Sasaki went 4.1 innings, allowing seven runs on seven hits while striking out four batters. This was the worst outing for Sasaki in over a month and was reminiscent of his early starts this season.

Over the previous four starts for Sasaki, he had seemed to figure things out on the mound, with the right-hander looking like the pitcher the Dodgers believed he could be. But against the White Sox, something was off.

After the game, manager Dave Roberts discussed the outing from Sasaki, issuing a challenge to his right-hander.

“I don’t think you can expect him to be perfect every time out. He’s on a good run, he really is,” Roberts said. “It is a good test for a young player that after he has one like this, how he responds. So that’s something that we’re all waiting to see.

"But I do think that he’s equipped now with kind of a good base of success.”

Over the course of his MLB career, Sasaki will have ups and downs, but it's how he navigates them that will determine the pitcher he can be. If Sasaki can bounce back in his next outing this weekend against the Baltimore Orioles, this game against the White Sox will just be a blip on what has been a good stretch for him.

One positive sign for the Dodgers was that Sasaki didn't seem discouraged after the game. Instead, the right-hander was satisfied with how some of his stuff felt on the mound.

“My fastball was really good today, my stuff was good, so I don’t think it was a step back,” Sasaki said through his interpreter. “But throughout the season I have to continue doing this, so I’ll just keep working on it and make sure I’m in a better spot.”

Overall, Sasaki has posted an ERA of 4.76 over 12 starts this season. The Dodgers' belief in him all year has panned out, with Sasaki looking like a true major league starter as of late.

His velocity has increased over the last few outings, which has translated to more success on the mound. The Dodgers have been happy with his progression so far, continuing to support him as a starter moving forward.

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