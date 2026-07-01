Dodgers' Dave Roberts 'Surprised' With Roki Sasaki's Sudden Struggles

The Los Angeles Dodgers thought that right-hander Roki Sasaki had finally broken out of his early-season struggles due to a month-long string of great outings.

However, over his last three starts, Sasaki has reverted back to the trends that got him into trouble early on.

In his last outing against the San Diego Padres, Sasaki only lasted four-plus innings, giving up three runs while walking five batters. His performance was another worrisome start from the young pitcher, and manager Dave Roberts has been trying to make sense of his recent outings.

“I am a little surprised, because there was such good momentum going on,” Roberts said. “But the last — I don’t know if it’s the last one or the one before — where it just wasn’t what he was doing in May. Hopefully we can get him back to throwing the way he did in May.”

Beginning with his start on May 17 against the Los Angeles Angels, Sasaki put together a run of four straight quality outings. Here is how the starts looked for the right-hander.

May 17 vs. Los Angeles Angels: 7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 K

May 23 vs. Milwaukee Brewers: 5 IP, 4 H, 2 ER (3 R), 2 BB, 4 K

May 30 vs. Philadelphia Phillies: 5.1 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

June 5 vs. Los Angeles Angels: 7 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Since, Sasaki has given up 13 runs over his last 14 innings, which is a far cry from where he was in May. Consistency has been one of the big problems for Sasaki in his young career, and a lack of it has plagued him yet again.

“I’m surprised that he can’t repeat it start to start, certainly recently, but I do think that we unlocked something where the velocity came back," Roberts said. "But yeah, to kind of take a step back with the command is a little surprising. But I don’t think that he’s lost that feel for the power, because the velocity is still there."

Overall. Sasaki has posted an ERA of 4.88 over 14 starts this season. Despite the recent struggles, the right-hander still feels like he is making progress with his stuff on the mound.

“I actually felt different than I never felt before, mechanically," Sasaki said. "So I need to go over it and see what was really happening. But overall I am trending in the right direction so I’m just going to keep working on it."

Sasaki will need to get back to having his confidence level high on the mound while putting together quality starts for the Dodgers. His outing against San Diego wasn't the worst of the recent bunch, but Los Angeles needed more from him in the moment.

Sasaki will have a chance to right some wrongs against that same Padres team on Thursday night.

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