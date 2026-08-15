Dave Roberts Sends Clear Message to Edwin Diaz Amid Struggles

When the Los Angeles Dodgers signed star closer Edwin Diaz to a three-year, $69 million contract this winter, he was seen as the missing piece for the team.

After all, the big weakness for the Dodgers a year ago was the bullpen. But despite this, the team was able to overcome the problem, winning its second straight World Series title.

So Diaz was expected to give the Dodgers the "shutdown" closer that the organization had been missing. However, his tenure in Los Angeles has been anything but smooth, with the right-hander struggling to perform well on the mound.

Diaz has only appeared in 15 games this year, posting an astonishing 10.66 ERA. The veteran has recorded only seven saves in 11 opportunities, with him blowing three saves over the last week.

With his struggles on the mound, the Dodgers have been trying to figure out how to handle his workload going forward. Manager Dave Roberts has insisted that Diaz will remain the closer, but for how long remains unknown at this point.

After his latest blown save against on Friday the Milwaukee Brewers, Roberts sent a clear message to his veteran closer.

“He’s got to find his way,” Roberts said. “And he’s got to have a runway to find his way. But then it gets to a point where — I’m not there yet, but ... I’m betting on the fact that the stuff will kind of right, and he’ll figure it out.”

Diaz missed three months this season after undergoing elbow surgery to remove loose bodies. But even before the surgery, he wasn't very good.

To his credit, Diaz did get back on track in the second game of the series with Milwaukee, but he had to escape a bases-loaded jam to do it.

"It’s frustrating because I know my ability,” Díaz said. “I know what I can do on the mound. To not be able to do it sucks. I’ve just got to come tomorrow and try to keep getting better.”

Will Edwin Diaz Remain the Dodgers Closer?

The Dodgers dealt with similar issues last year with left-hander Tanner Scott, and he was eventually removed as the closer. Scott didn't make the postseason roster for the Dodgers in what ended up being a disappointing first season for the left-hander.

But this year, Scott has turned things around completely, with him owning a 2.20 ERA over 53 appearances. Scott could give the Dodgers another option at the closer spot — especially come playoff time — if Diaz continues to struggle.

Right-hander Roki Sasaki could always reprise his role as the closer for the Dodgers as well. Sasaki took over as the closer in the playoffs last year, giving the Dodgers strong production.

Sasaki posted a 0.84 ERA over nine appearances last year in the playoffs, recording three saves in the process. Los Angeles may not be able to use Sasaki as a starter in the postseason, potentially opening the door for him to take over as a closer option.

For now, Roberts doesn't seem to have another option other than Diaz. And with the lead that the Dodgers have in the National League West, the team has the space to see if Diaz can turn himself around.

“Who’s the other option?” Roberts said. “You look back at the last week, and guys have struggled. ... Everyone’s got a role, they all have jobs to do, and they all have to do their job. That’s it.”

But if Diaz continues to underperform, Roberts and the Dodgers won't hesitate to remove him as the closer of this team come the most important part of the season.

“At the end of the day, to a lot of the questions that you guys are asking, the players got to do their jobs,” Roberts said. “You can only protect them, put them in the best spots, but they have to perform. And I understand that too.”

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