Dodgers Earning $1 Billion Per Year Thanks to Shohei Ohtani

The Los Angeles Dodgers are almost three full seasons into the massive 10-year, $700 million contract that they signed with two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani.

Since signing Ohtani, the Dodgers have won back-to-back World Series titles. The partnership has been great so far, and the Dodgers are currently seen as one of the favorites to win it all again this season.

Ohtani has helped the Dodgers greatly on the field, but off the field, he's made a large impact as well. According to MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN, Ohtani has helped the Dodgers earn over $100 million a year, with the team becoming the first in MLB to reach $1 billion in revenue.

Jeff Passan says Shohei Ohtani earns over $100 million a year off the field and helped the Dodgers become MLB’s first $1 billion revenue franchise



“Personally, with all of the advertisements, sponsorships, and stuff like that, it’s upward of $100 million.”



“The Los Angeles… pic.twitter.com/GYoQIbXXjX — Isaac Bassey (@0xBassey) August 5, 2026

Los Angeles understood that Ohtani was an international star when they brought him in, and the team has marketed him well. This is why Ohtani was content to sign his contract in a manner that pays him only $2 million a season, with $680 million being deferred for years down the line.

Ohtani's time with the Dodgers has been mutually beneficial, with the slugger finally getting some postseason success amid his other personal accomplishments. Both Ohtani and the Dodgers brand are two of the largest in the sports world, making them a true power when put together.

The slugger is on pace to put together another special season, with him in the running for the National League MVP award again. Ohtani has won the honor in each of the last two seasons while with the Dodgers, but this year could be his toughest challenge yet.

Ohtani has been limited in his two-way abilities for the past two months, with him last taking the mound on July 3. The star has been battling an ongoing knee and biceps injury that has sidelined him from the mound.

But Ohtani has remained in the lineup for the Dodgers since the injury hasn't really impacted his bat. So far this season, Ohtani has hit .280 with 30 home runs and 80 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .908.

Before going down with the injury, Ohtani was on a roll on the mound, sporting a 1.79 ERA over 14 starts. The Dodgers are hopeful to get Ohtani back to pitching this season, but after not coming out of his Friday bullpen session well, it's unclear when that will happen.

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