Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Reveals Where Knee Injury Impacts Him Most

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani was scratched from his Friday pitching start six hours before first pitch. It was also announced that he will miss the All-Star Game and related activities as he seeks further treatment on his knee.

His knee being an issue would not be obvious during Friday's contest as Ohtani belted the third pitch he saw into the outfield stands for a home run.

After the game, the four-time MVP touched on how his knee inflammation has affected him, via the Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett.

“I believe it’s more of a wear and tear,” Ohtani said through his interpreter. “But in terms of the knee, I think it’s more of my pitching mechanics. That’s something I need to work on.”

After leaving a game early in mid-June due to knee inflammation, Ohtani missed just one game in what the team hoped was the end of his knee-related saga. Upon his return, he slugged a leadoff home run in what has become a theme when his health is in question.

“The knee flared up, sometimes it calms down,” Ohtani said. “There’s a lot of just kind of up and down, just kind of seeing how the knee really handled the last couple weeks. And really the decision was made to do the injection after seeing how the knee reacted over the last couple weeks.”

It appears that offensively, the knee inflammation is a non-factor. For both Ohtani's sake and his team's interest, it is no surprise that the pitching side of things require more care.

Back in April, manager Dave Roberts spoke on what winning the Cy Young award would mean to Ohtani. Not only would it be a first for the two-way superstar, but Ohtani would become the first Japanese-born pitcher to take home the honor.

"Extremely [important]. I think with Shohei, he's done everything on the field. He's carried — not single-handedly, but almost single-handedly — the game of baseball as far as domestic, international, being the face of the game. [A Cy Young] is something he hasn't done," Roberts said.

As for the Dodgers, pitching health has been an issue in recent years. With two mainstays of the rotation in Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell both on the injured list, Ohtani the pitcher's health is paramount.

Ohtani revealed after Friday's loss that he certainly could have started if needed, but since it is only July, he will take the necessary steps to get to 100% for October.

“Although I could’ve started today, it would’ve still been pushing the envelope a little bit," he said. "But my every intention is to use the off days to make sure I’m in a good place to be able to be in the rotation.”

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