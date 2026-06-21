Dodgers' Edwin Díaz Takes Major Step Toward Return 2 Months After Surgery

Los Angeles Dodgers star closer Edwin Diaz has been on the injured list since the first month of the season after undergoing surgery to remove loose bodies in his elbow.

Diaz had the surgery on April 22 and was given a timeline to return of about three months. The veteran has been recovering since, and has now taken a big step toward a return.

The right-hander threw a 15-pitch bullpen session this week, only throwing fastballs. Dave Roberts loved how his star closer looked.

“I think it was 91-93 [mph] so really good,” Roberts said. “[Pitching coach] Mark [Prior] was encouraged. … Just really positive day for Edwin.”

The Dodgers are still expecting Diaz to return after the All-Star break, giving the bullpen a massive boost. The closer was supposed to be the main piece to the bullpen after he signed a three-year, $69 million contract with the Dodgers this offseason.

“I don’t think it’s going to be too aggressive,” Roberts said of his progression. “But I hope that we just keep moving forward and throwing a handful of bullpens. You face some live hitters and then you just go out on a handful, three to five, rehab assignments and then you’re back.

“Eddie feels great. The bullpen went well. So those are all good signs.”

Before the injury, the velocity on Diaz's fastball had dropped down to as low as 92.8 mph, which was a big concern for the Dodgers.

Diaz originally claimed that he wasn't injured, with the Dodgers allowing him to continue playing.

In each of the last few seasons, Diaz had seen velocity decreases to open the year, which likely played into his lack of urgency. But eventually it got to be too much, and the team shut him down due to the injury.

The veteran only threw six innings before undergoing surgery, and in that time, Diaz put up an ERA of 10.50 with four saves. The Dodgers won't rush him back, but this new update is encouraging to see for the veteran closer.

If Diaz can get back for the stretch run of the season, it would provide the bullpen a major boost as the team tries to win another title.

The Dodgers know the importane of having a shutdown closer in October, and Diaz is expected to be that guy.

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