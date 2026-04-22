Dodgers Were Surprised by Edwin Diaz's Elbow Injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers included a provision in Edwin Díaz's three-year, $69 million contract that allows them to extend him for a fourth year at $6.5 million under a handful of conditions.

One of those conditions involves Díaz undergoing a specific surgical procedure; however, it's not the kind of procedure he will undergo Wednesday in Los Angeles, a source told Dodgers On SI.

The Dodgers announced Monday that their 32-year-old closer will have surgery to remove loose bodies in his right elbow.

This injury caught the team by surprise, general manager Brandon Gomes told reporters Monday in Colorado.

“The elbow popping up was definitely surprising," Gomes said, via Bill Plunkett of the Southern California News Group. "But … when the performance had been fluctuating the way we were seeing, it makes sense that there was stuff going on.”

Díaz allowed only two hits and one run across his first five appearances with the Dodgers. His April 10 outing against the Texas Rangers provided the first glimpse of trouble.

Díaz threw 23 pitches against the Rangers. His four-seam fastball, which averaged 96.1 mph three days earlier, was down to 95.5. His slider velocity fell, too.

Even with eight days off prior to his next appearance, Díaz didn't look sharp Sunday in Denver. His fastball didn't tick up, and the Rockies teed off on him to the tune of three hits and three runs. Díaz did not retire any of the four batters he faced.

"I know what it’s supposed to look like, and then when it doesn’t look like that, it gets a little concerning," manager Dave Roberts said after Sunday's game. "The radar gun has been consistent and his velocity has been consistent, and it wasn’t there today.”

The concern was justified, and now the Dodgers will give Díaz an estimated three months to recover from his procedure.

In the meantime, Blake Treinen, Alex Vesia and Tanner Scott will likely be called upon for save opportunities in the ninth inning.

The Dodgers are tied for the best record in baseball at 16-7. As disappointing as it is to lose one of their big offseason free agent signings less than a month into the season, they have time to get him back — and a good enough record and cadre of bullpen options to weather the storm.

“Obviously any time you lose somebody that talented, it’s going to hurt,” Gomes said (via Plunkett). “But the good thing is that we have a deep and talented pitching staff. It’ll create opportunities for other guys."

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