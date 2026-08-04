Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow Takes First Big Step Toward Return, Timeline Becoming Clearer

The Los Angeles Dodgers could soon be getting some major reinforcements to the starting rotation in the coming weeks, just in time for the final few weeks of the season.

Left-hander Blake Snell is finishing up his rehab assignment coming off elbow surgery, while right-hander Tyler Glasnow just started his on Tuesday.

Glasnow has been out since early May due to back spasms, with the veteran suffering multiple setbacks during his recovery process.

Glasnow threw two innings in a rehab assignment on Tuesday with the Single-A Ontario Tower Buzzers. He completed two innings, allowing one hit with one strikeout.

#Dodgers Tyle Glasnow is through two innings. 90% first pitch strike / 16 P / 12 S / 2 IP / 1 H / 0 ER / 0 BB / 1 K pic.twitter.com/l9L5lhMTjN — Dodgers_After_Duty (@msalas24) August 4, 2026

He spoke about his recovery process last week heading into the rehab start.

"I think it got to the point where I took enough time off before I got back to throwing, and there were zero symptoms," Glasnow said last week. "Health is fine, everything feels good. It's just kind of getting timing and stuff down."

Glasnow will likely make at least four rehab starts, building up to five innings and 75 pitches. Tuesday was at least a good first step.

Before the injury, Glasnow had made seven starts for the Dodgers, posting a 2.72 ERA. The righty was one of the more consistent arms for Los Angeles, so his injury recovery process has been frustrating all around.

Glasnow started playing catch twice over the last two months, but the Dodgers were forced to shut him down once the back issues returned. Part of why his recovery has taken so long is due to his 6-foot-8 frame adding extra strain to his back every time he throws a pitch.

The right-hander is eagar to get back to helping this team win baseball games.

“I want to get back to throwing and get going. I just have to make sure those symptoms are gone and I’m not going to hurt it again," Glasnow said. "The second time, it became more about the overall big picture. That doesn’t mean for me I’m just going to sit down and take my time. I definitely can’t sit out any more than I’m supposed to. It’s driving me [expletive] crazy."

Snell should be back by next week, and the Dodgers also went out and landed Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers ahead of the trade deadline. Thus, Glasnow is in no rush to get back, just making sure he's fully healthy and ready to go for the stretch run and postseason.

Tuesday was a great first step.

When Will Tyler Glasnow Return to Dodgers?

Glasnow will continue to progress on his rehab starts over the next few weeks. If all goes well, he should be able to return by the end of August.

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