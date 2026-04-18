Dodgers' Kiké Hernández 'Ahead of Schedule,' Reveals Target Return Date

Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Kiké Hernández is ahead of schedule in his recovery, he told the Petros and Money Show earlier this week.

Hernández, who re-signed with the Dodgers on a one-year, $4.5 million deal this offseason, underwent left elbow surgery this past offseason after dealing with the injury for a majority of the 2025 season.

He opened the season on the 60-day injured list, which means he's not eligible to return until May 24. He's targeting a return right around then.

“Feeling great, man. We’re really ahead of schedule, which is a good thing," Hernández said to Petros and Money. "Left elbow surgery, they put me on the 60-day [injured list], so I’ve still got to wait. I am eligible to come off on the 24th [of May], but chances are I’m going to be active on the 25th if everything goes well, according to plan the rest of the way, rehab assignment.

"The 24th is a day game in Milwaukee, and I would rather play at home than the road.”

Hernández appeared in just 92 games last season, as he played through the injury for much of the year. He hit .203 with 10 home runs, 35 runs batted in and an OPS of .621. In the postseason, however, he showed his impact, as he usually does.

Hernández appeared in 17 postseason games last year, hitting .250 with one home run and seven RBIs while playing some incredible defense. He orchestrated the game-sealing double play in Game 6 of the World Series that forced a Game 7 — one the Dodgers wound up winning in 11 innings.

Hernández didn't officially re-sign with the Dodgers until February. Because of his elbow injury, the two sides were in no rush to consummate a deal, knowing he'd open the year on the 60-day IL. However, Hernández's impact on the Dodgers cannot be understated, making it seemingly a foregone conclusion he'd be back in 2026.

Hernández even helped the Dodgers secure a top free agent this past offseason.

While still a free agent, Hernández reached out to Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman to tell him star closer Edwin Díaz was very much available and would be the perfect addition to join the reigning back-to-back champions.

Hernández then convinced Díaz that Los Angeles was the perfect place to go. The rest, as they say, is history.

Hernández is in his second stint with the Dodgers, and has consistently been a great clubhouse presence and postseason performer.

He was with the team from 2015-20, helping them end their World Series drought in 2020. The Dodgers then re-acquired Hernández ahead of the 2023 trade deadline from the Boston Red Sox. He's been in LA ever since, playing key roles in their consecutive World Series championships.

Hernández still has another month-plus on the shelf until he'll be back. He's expected to fill his usual super utility role, playing all over the infield and outfield while helping the starters get extra rest over the course of the long 162-game season.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.