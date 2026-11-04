Dodgers Free Agent Reliever Earns New 2-Year, $25 Million Contract Projection

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a lot of work to do this offseason.

The team will likely explore the trade market to bolster the roster; however, they will also look to retool in free agency. The Dodgers have a few key players on the open market, and many of them come from their bullpen.

The Dodgers have four free agents who are relief pitchers out of their nine total free agents. It's unclear who they will retain as things stand, but at the top of their list is likely left-handed pitcher Alex Vesia.

The 30-year-old left-handed pitcher played in the final year of his $3.65 million deal after the Dodgers exercised his club option last offseason. Vesia has been a staple of the Dodgers bullpen since 2021, but he doesn't know if he will be back with the club in 2027.

With so much uncertainty so far, there's been a projection on Vesia's future contract.

According to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel, Vesia could earn a two-year, $25 million deal in free agency.

"Vesia peppers the top of the zone with his 90-94 mph fastball that has huge ride, created by his high arm slot, the most vertical arm slot in baseball," McDaniel wrote. "That unique combination of traits leads to odd angles and more whiffs than you'd expect, as well as pop-ups, but also a number of fly balls and walks. It all adds up to a setup-type reliever who should land a two- or even three-year deal."

This past season, the veteran reliever posted a 2.64 ERA across 72 appearances. He went 3-1 with 74 strikeouts and a 1.07 WHIP in 58 innings.

Vesia is the Dodgers' second-best free agent this offseason behind left-hander Tarik Skubal.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 372 major league games, posting an elite 2.87 ERA, 443 strikeouts and a 1.11 WHIP. He joined the Dodgers before the 2021 season in a trade with the Miami Marlins.

Vesia is a California native and helped guide the Dodgers to two World Series titles in 2024 and 2025.

Alex Vesia Free Agent Prediction

The Dodgers will likely look to bring Vesia back on a mult-year deal. It seems he should be in the $10 to $13 million AAV range, likely on a two- or three-year deal depending on what he's looking for.

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