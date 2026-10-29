Dodgers Officially Lose 8 Players to Free Agency

The Milwaukee Brewers have won the World Series, officially bringing an end to the 2026 season.

As of Thursday, the 2026-27 offseason has begun, and eight Dodger players have entered free agency (nine if you count Miguel Rojas, who has retired and joined the organization in a player development role).

Here's a look at all eight Dodgers now on the open market, and what their free agency could look like.

1. Tarik Skubal, SP

Skubal is by far the best free agent on the market, and could command a contract north of $400 million.

The Dodgers are expected to be in the Skubal sweepstakes, but it's currently unclear how much they'd be willing to spend with an already inflated payroll and potential salary restrictions looming.

Skubal is widely expected to sign before Dec. 1 as that would allow him to maximize his earnings before the lockout. Every team with money to spend will likely be interested in the soon-to-be 30-year-old.

2. Alex Vesia, RP

Vesia is arguably the Dodgers' most important free agent considering his role in the team's bullpen over the last six years.

The left-hander should command a multi-year contract in free agency, and will likely have a strong market.

It would make sense for the Dodgers to bring him back.

3. Kris Bubic, SP

The Dodgers took a flier on Bubic, acquiring him from the Kansas City Royals before the trade deadline. He ended up pitching out of the bullpen at the end of the regular season and into the postseason.

Now, he'll hit the open market as a starting pitcher, where he should garner plenty of interest as a 29-year-old who was an All-Star in 2025.

4. Eric Lauer, SP

Lauer played a critical role for the Dodgers after being acquired in May. However, he ended up struggling late in the year before going on the injured list with an elbow injury.

Lauer still was able to resurrect his career in LA and should net a multi-year deal because of it.

5. Kiké Hernandez, UTIL

Hernandez, 35, struggled in 2026 due to injuries and inconsistency. The fan favorite could return for another season. He also could retire.

However, after the team's postseason elimination, he sounded like someone who wants to return for another season — whether it be with the Dodgers or another winning team.

6. Evan Phillips, RP

Phillips has played a critical role in the Dodgers bullpen each of the last six years. At 32 years old, he should get a decent amount of money as a middle reliever or setup man.

7. Blake Treinen, RP

Treinen has been with the Dodgers since 2020, helping them win three World Series. However, he's struggled with injuries over the last few years and turns 39 in June.

It's possible he retires this offseason, but he hasn't made any official declaration yet.

8. Brusdar Graterol, RP

Graterol hasn't pitched since 2024 as he's dealt with a multitude of injuries. He underwent back surgery earlier this year, and it's currently unclear when he'll be able to return.

Graterol is still just 28 years old and could be a candidate to sign a minor league contract until he proves he's healthy enough to pitch.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.