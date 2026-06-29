Dodgers Have Had Multiple Conversations With Dalton Rushing Ahead of Shohei Ohtani's Start

Shohei Ohtani's last pitching start for the Los Angeles Dodgers was more eventful than anyone would have wanted.

In the second inning, Ohtani and his catcher, Dalton Rushing, were not on the same page, leading to some very public disagreements.

After the inning — in which Ohtani allowed three runs — Rushing was seen in the dugout having conversations with manager Dave Roberts and first baseman Freddie Freeman, among others.

Freddie, Dave, Prior, and their mental skills coach all have long talks with Rushing between innings. Abbreviated highlights. https://t.co/crG3xoL6K2 pic.twitter.com/u4zjiuiTz8 — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) June 25, 2026

With Ohtani set to take the mound again this Wednesday against the Athletics, there are tons of questions surrounding how the Dodgers will approach it. The most pressing question is simple: Will Rushing be behind the plate?

"I haven't decided yet," Roberts said this weekend. "But most likely."

If Rushing didn't start behind the plate on Wednesday, the Dodgers would go to Chuckie Robinson with Will Smith on the injured list. However, with the Athletics starting lefties on the mound on Monday and Tuesday, and then a right-hander on Wednesday, it would make sense for Rushing to be in the lineup for Wednesday's game.

Shohei Ohtani with Will Smith as his catcher this year: 10 G, 5 ER, 0.74 ERA



Shohei Ohtani with Dalton Rushing as his catcher this year: 3 G, 9 ER, 4.34 ERA pic.twitter.com/BltB2rBqxF — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) June 25, 2026

Roberts also said he isn't worried about any future issues with Rushing and Ohtani.

“I think it was in the moment,” Roberts said. “I really feel that going forward, we’ll all be on the same page. You’re not always going to be synced up, but I think that where it got to the other day, I really don’t see that happening.

"They all care. Everyone cares. It’s just more of, I got to make sure that we’re all on the same page, and they got to do their parts.”

This was not Rushing's first incident this year, as he's found himself in the headlines many times this year for the wrong reasons.

The Dodgers have tried to work with Rushing on handling his emotions when he gets frustrated. For what it's worth, he took accountability for his actions after Wednesday's game, and vowed to be better.

"I didn't do a great job," Rushing said. "Thankfully [Ohtani] is as good as he is, and he could take control of a game."

"Both sides of the ball, it was not a great showing," he added. "It hasn't been great as of late. I'm gonna be better."

Ohtani ended up calling his own pitches from the third inning on. Roberts didn't know if that would be the case in his next start, but gave the benefit of the doubt to Rushing for that situation.

“I think Shohei’s very particular in what he wants to throw,” Roberts said. “Most guys are not as, they’re more kind of gray. Where I think Shohei is just more clear on what he wants to throw.”

As for Rushing's antics, Roberts said the catcher knows he needs to be better.

“I think that sometimes he just kind of sees red," Roberts said. "But he understands that there’s consequences to actions. We’ve got to be more mindful, and he’s aware of that.”

Rushing had been struggling at the plate, but broke out with a home run in Saturday's game before getting Sunday off.

If he is behind the plate for Ohtani's start on Wednesday, he'll again be in the spotlight, where he's found himself seemingly all year long.

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