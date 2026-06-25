Dodgers' Dalton Rushing Admits He's Embarrassed by His Actions

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing has made headlines this season. Sometimes it's been for the right reasons. Most of the time, not so much.

While Rushing is enjoying a breakout season in his first full year in the big leagues — hitting .245 with eight home runs, 22 RBIs and an OPS of .799 — he's let his emotions get the best of him on numerous occasions.

Early in the year, Rushing called out the Colorado Rockies for their "fishy" play, something manager Dave Roberts quickly shut down.

Then, Rushing was called out by the San Francisco Giants for seemingly mouthing an expletive at outfielder Jung Hoo Lee. Rushing was hit by a pitch later in the series.

Against the Chicago Cubs, Rushing's bad language again put him at the center of some unnecessary drama.

And more recently, Rushing took a bad slide to try to break up a double play against the Pittsburgh Pirates that his manager said "wasn't a smart play."

Additionally, Rushing has been caught on camera numerous times taking out his frustration in the dugout. It's something that Roberts has said he wants to see Rushing be better at moving forward.

Dalton Rushing is not pleased with himself pic.twitter.com/nidYX2jhZm — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 25, 2026

The latest headline-inducing incident came on Wednesday night, when Rushing and Shohei Ohtani had some public disagreements in the second inning of the series finale against the Minnesota Twins.

Ohtani wanted to challenge multiple pitches in the inning, but Rushing disagreed — and even tried to calm his pitcher down at one point. The two also seemed to be crossed up on a pitch that turned into a passed ball and scored a run.

Shohei's had enough of these non-challenges from Rushing. pic.twitter.com/K1uFNycp7t — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 25, 2026

Dalton Rushing appeared to not be happy with Shohei Ohtani after a wild pitch that scored a run.



Dave Roberts had a talk with Rushing after the inning 👀 pic.twitter.com/iBgFxmyfi6 — js9innings (@js9inningsmedia) June 25, 2026

After the inning, Rushing was seen in the dugout having a long conversation with his manager. Pitching coach Mark Prior and veteran first baseman Freddie Freeman also had conversations with the 25-year-old catcher.

Freddie, Dave, Prior, and their mental skills coach all have long talks with Rushing between innings. Abbreviated highlights. https://t.co/crG3xoL6K2 pic.twitter.com/u4zjiuiTz8 — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) June 25, 2026

After the game, Rushing took accountability for his actions, while also describing them as "embarrassing."

"I didn't do a great job, start to finish," Rushing said. "It was pretty embarrassing."

He was then asked about the support from his teammates and coaches.

"It's great, they always have my back," Rushing said. "Once again, it's embarrassing that I need support like that. I'm a grown man. It's a pretty tough pill to swallow.

"Both sides of the ball, it was not a great showing. It hasn't been great as of late. I'm gonna be better."

While Rushing has had plenty bouts of frustration, his accountability is something that has been impressive for the young catcher.

After the game, Roberts called him a "work in progress" while also praising him for his impact on the team.

"It's a work in progress. He wants to do really well and expects a lot of himself," Roberts said. " ... He's still having a nice year for us and helping us win a lot of ball games."

As for what he said to him in the dugout conversation?

"Just keep him focused on not letting his emotions get the best of him," Roberts said. "He understood it but he's an emotional guy."

Rushing is filling in as the Dodgers' everyday catcher with Will Smith on the injured list. Roberts has no plans to give him any sort of mental reset during this weekend's series against the San Diego Padres.

"Dalton is our starting catcher," Roberts said.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.