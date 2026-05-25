Dodgers' Hyeseong Kim Suddenly at Risk of Losing Roster Spot

The Los Angeles Dodgers are getting Kiké Hernández back on Monday after he spent the first two months of the season on the injured list recovering from offseason elbow surgery.

Since the start of the season, the eventual return of Hernández was expected to signal the end of Santiago Espinal's time on the roster.

Both are right-handed bats and can play third base. Thus, it seemed like the obvious corresponding move, especially since designating Espinal for assignment would clear a 40-man roster spot.

That decision, however, has suddenly become a little more interesting.

Hyeseong Kim, who remained with the Dodgers when Mookie Betts came off the injured list while Alex Freeland was optioned to Triple-A, has struggled mightily since winning the job.

He has six hits in his last 40 at-bats with 16 strikeouts and an OPS of just .377. Seemingly out of nowhere, he's put himself in position to potentially be sent back down to Triple-A.

Manager Dave Roberts broke down what he's been seeing from Kim amid his struggles.

“He’s back to chasing,” Roberts said. “He’s passive when he shouldn’t be, and then he’s getting into bad counts. I don’t know if it’s a mechanical thing. But he’s been grinding the last — quite honestly, the last month it’s been kind of tough for him.”

"He’s preparing and competing," Roberts added, "but right now, it’s just not working.”

Roberts said Kim "will be a part of" the conversation in terms of who Hernández will replace on the roster. In addition to Kim and Espinal, there's a chance Max Muncy gets placed on the injured list as he recovers after getting hit by a pitch on the wirst.

“Obviously we’ve got to make a decision with Kiké. I’m hopeful Max is not going to be on the IL," Roberts said. “You’ve got one spot, and you’re taking Espinal and seeing the value he brings to our ball club and the coverage, and with Kim being an infielder. That’s kind of where we’re at, in all honesty.

"Love both those guys, but we’ve got to have a tough conversation.”

Espinal still seems like the more obvious choice as the Dodgers value Kim's defense and speed, as well as his left-handed bat. Moreover, having both Hernández and Espinal on the roster seems redundant.

At the same time, the Dodgers may prefer to keep Espinal in the organization with Kim going back to Triple-A to get back on track. Espinal can't be optioned, meaning the Dodgers would risk losing him on waivers.

If the Dodgers do go with Kim, or place Muncy on the IL, they'll need to clear a spot on the 40-man roster. That won't be difficult, though, as they could do that by moving Blake Snell or Brock Stewart to the 60-day injured list.

Neither Snell nor Stewart are expected to be activated off the injured list before their 60 days would be up.

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