Dodgers' Max Muncy to Miss Time With Wrist Injury

The injury bug continued to take hold of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first contest of their three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Not only did the Dodgers lose the game, but veteran third baseman Max Muncy was forced to exit in the top of the eighth inning after getting hit by a pitch.

Muncy is expected to miss at least a few games due to the injury, but is hopefuly it won't sideline him for too long.

“Not feeling great right now, but it is a relief,” Muncy said of the X-rays coming back negative. “We just got to monitor it the next couple days. Typically, especially in that area, the X-rays never come back positive immediately. It kind of forms a little bit.

"But I’m pretty sure it hit half my wrist pad and half my wrist. I think me deciding to wear that wrist guard the last couple years might have saved my wrist, at least tonight.”

Muncy yelled in pain right after he was hit by the pitch, which was a 95.5 mph sinker that hit him directly in the wrist. Fortunately, he was wearing the wrist pad, or this could have been a lot worse.

Max Muncy was hit by a pitch on the hand/wrist area and exited Friday's game.



He's been one of the Dodgers' best players this year, leading the team in home runs (12) while playing great defense at third base.



The Dodgers will hope it's not too serious.pic.twitter.com/YtDoxhn0YT — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 23, 2026

Now the Dodgers will hope that this injury isn't too serious and that Muncy won't be forced to be out for too long. Los Angeles' offense has been pretty inconsistent throughout the year with Muncy in the lineup, so without him, they could be in some trouble.

The veteran has been one of the better hitters for this team over the year. Overall, Muncy has hit .258 with 12 home runs and 19 runs batted in, while posting an OPS of .878.

Los Angeles is now in wait-and-see mode with the veteran, but they may have dodged a bullet. Manager Dave Roberts weighed in on the issue, saying that Muncy will be out for at least a few days, but hopefully not much longer.

“I think it got enough of that pad to protect him,” Roberts said. “So he’ll be down for the next couple days, just to make sure we get that swelling out. But I think right now we’re breathing a sigh of relief.”

Santiago Espinal is expected to start on Saturday and potentially Sunday at third base. Then, on Monday, Kiké Hernández is expected to be activated off the 60-day injured list.

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