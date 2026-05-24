Dodgers Could Place Max Muncy on Injured List

The Los Angeles Dodgers are waiting to see how veteran infielder Max Muncy recovers after getting hit by a pitch in the series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Muncy left the game early in the eighth inning after taking a 95.5 mph sinker to the hand. Initial X-rays came back negative, but Muncy was ruled out for the remainder of the series.

Muncy isn't going to play on Monday, either, and there is a chance he could be place on the injured list.

Manager Dave Roberts weighed in on the injury to the star infielder, giving more insight into the situation.

“Obviously it should be considered, depending on how he responds over the next couple of days,” Roberts said of a potential IL stint for Muncy.

However, he added: "But I doubt it."

The hope is that Muncy won't have to be placed on the injured list, especially considering that he has been one of the better hitters on the team. But with him already missing two games, he would only have to miss another week if he was placed on the IL on Monday.

Los Angeles is going to be very cautious with this injury, as the last thing that anyone wants is for it to linger deeper into the season.

Max Muncy was hit by a pitch on the hand/wrist area and exited Friday's game.



He's been one of the Dodgers' best players this year, leading the team in home runs (12) while playing great defense at third base.



The Dodgers will hope it's not too serious.pic.twitter.com/YtDoxhn0YT — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 23, 2026

After the injury occured, Muncy did speak on the matter, and he was hopeful about the situation.

“Not feeling great right now, but it is a relief,” Muncy said. “We just got to monitor it the next couple days. Typically, especially in that area, the X-rays never come back positive immediately. It kind of forms a little bit.

"But I’m pretty sure it hit half my wrist pad and half my wrist. I think me deciding to wear that wrist guard the last couple years might have saved my wrist, at least tonight.”

Muncy has been on an All-Star pace this season for the Dodgers, hitting .258 with 12 home runs and 19 runs batted in, while posting an OPS of .878. While he will miss a few games to allow the issue to go down, the hope is that he won't be out for too long.

Luckily for the Dodgers, veteran Kiké Hernández is going to be activated from the injured list on Monday, giving the team some extra depth. If Muncy does have to miss a chunk of time, Hernández can help fill in at third base going forward.

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