Dodgers Infielder Opens Up on Retirement Plans Following 2026 Season

Miguel Rojas began his journey in Major League Baseball with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In June 2014, Rojas made his big league debut, entering as a defensive replacement late in a game for the Dodgers.

Flash forward to 2023, Rojas returned to the Dodgers after being sent by the Miami Marlins in a trade. After spending nearly a decade away, the once-rookie returned as a veteran for LA.

Since returning to the organization in 2023, the Dodgers have gone on to win back-to-back World Series titles in 2024 and 2025. They're now looking to win a third consecutive championship this season.

Rojas initially felt like the 2025 campaign would be his last, but he became a World Series hero at 37 years old. In Game 7 of the World Series, the infielder hit the game-tying home run in the top of the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Shohei Ohtani personally asked Rojas to continue his playing career following his heroics in the Fall Classic.

Rojas signed a one-year deal with the Dodgers ahead of the 2026 and he announced it would be his last year in the big leagues.

Then, there was some talk about him potentially returning in 2027 under one condition.

In a recent conversation with David Vassegh on Dodger Talk, he set the record straight once and for all.

“This is my last year. That’s something that I said last year. This is going to be my last year playing professional baseball. That’s the way I want to see it," Rojas said. "I want to see it as coming every single day, knowing that it was my last time playing at Angel Stadium. Or this is my last time playing in this series for my career."

Rojas would like to continue his tenure with the Dodgers, but in a different role as he begins the next chapter. Hopefully, the infielder will leave the game as a three-time World Series champion if all goes according to plan this season.

He continued to somewhat leave the door open to returning to play next year if the Dodgers won the World Series.

“There’s one possibility, and it’s winning another championship," Rojas said. "I’m going to have to sit down with my wife and see what is out there for me, especially with this organization. Because I wouldn’t play for any other team that is not the Dodgers at this point in my life and career. My decision is already made that I want to go home and start pursuing the next chapter of my life and professional career, which is helping this team from another role. So that’s decided.

"The only way I will have a conversation — and this is not 100% — it has to be both ways wanting the same thing. I don’t know what the team is going to want for next year. And it’s not just me saying, I want to come back if we win. They might have a different way they want to go. But if we win this year, it would be really hard not to have a conversation with my family to try to get something for next year."

Rojas has appeared in 33 games this year, hitting .256 with an OPS of .643.

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