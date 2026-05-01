Dodgers Veteran Could Forego Impending Retirement Under One Condition

When veteran infielder Miguel Rojas stepped up to the plate in Game 7 of the 2025 World Series last season, little did he know that he would become the hero for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

But Rojas' game-tying home run in the top of the ninth inning is one of the biggest swings in Dodgers history, and he will be remembered fondly forever.

Following the 2025 season, Rojas said that 2026 would be the final year of his career, and that he wanted to help the team go after a three-peat. But now the veteran has changed his tune a little bit regarding his impending retirement.

Rojas said that if there is one condition that could convince him to return this season.

“If we three-peat,” Rojas said.

The motivation to go after a fourth straight title would be enticing for the veteran infielder, but he would need to see how he and his family feel after the season. Los Angeles would be the first team since 1949 to go after four straight World Series titles, and this could see Rojas come back.

At this point in his MLB career, Rojas is seen more as a depth piece for the roster, but his presence in the locker room has been huge for the Dodgers. Rojas is a leader in the clubhouse, and his veteran experience has been incredible for the younger guys on this team.

The veteran can still play at a high level, but his decision to return after this year may come down to family. After all, Rojas is 37 years old, and he may want to finally spend more time with his family.

“When I made this decision to retire and play for one more year, it’s not because I felt I couldn’t play,” Rojas said. “I can still play. I can prepare to go and play shortstop for 100 games. But it’s bigger than that. I’m family-oriented.”

Rojas' son, Aaron, plays in baseball tournaments each weekend, and he sends his dad videos of him playing. The Dodgers infielder may want to watch these games in person after this season, so only time will tell what he plans to do.

But this is a good problem to have for both Rojas and the Dodgers as the year moves on. Los Angeles would love for Rojas to come back, and while he isn't seen as a star on this roster, his impact looms large.

The Dodgers would love nothing more than to force Rojas into making a decision to come back for the 2027 season. This would mean that the three-peat has occurred, which is the ultimate goal of this organization this year.

Overall this season, Rojas has hit .341 with one home run and five runs batted in, playing in 19 games for the Dodgers.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news