Dodgers' Kyle Tucker Addresses Pressure of Playing for $240 Million Contract

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to complete the rare three-peat this season, but with these plans comes a lot of pressure on the players.

Over the last decade-plus, the Dodgers have played with all sorts of sky-high expectations on the team, and sometimes it can take its toll. Some players can handle the high intensity, while others crumble under the bright lights.

For the Dodgers' newest star, outfielder Kyle Tucker, it remains to be seen how he will handle the spotlight. Since signing his massive four-year, $240 million deal over the offseason, Tucker has seen everything he does be placed under a microscope.

With this type of contract, there are expectations placed on him to succeed, especially with a team like the Dodgers. But Tucker doesn't see it that way; instead, the All-Star is just focusing on playing the best baseball he can.

“I don’t take it like that,” Tucker said. “I just go out and play, regardless, no matter where I’m at or what I’m doing. I just go out there and try and play well, try and have good at-bats, try and play good in the field and everything, and just try to help my team win.”

Tucker's tenure in Los Angeles hasn't gone quite to plan so far, but the jury is still out on whether he was a good investment by the front office. Overall, the slugger has struggled a bit, hitting .241 with six home runs and 40 runs batted in, while posting an OPS of .726.

These are not the numbers that anyone expected from Tucker when he signed with the Dodgers, but he has continued to work at his craft. Tucker is a four-time All-Star in his career, so it's only a matter of time before he fully breaks out of his slump.

Tucker has been hitting a little better of late, with the outfielder starting to look more comfortable being with his new team. Even with him pushing down the expectations, he can't hide from them, and he knows he can put together a more consistent presence for this group.

“It’s been maybe an at-bat or two, or like one game it felt fine or something, but not for a long duration of games,” Tucker said. “There’ve been some at-bats where I’m like, ‘Oh, that was good, hopefully it’ll translate for the next at-bat, the next game, and it kind of doesn’t. And then I’m back there at kind of square one, trying to figure it out again. Today was pretty good overall. I just got to come back and do it again tomorrow.”

The Dodgers have been trying to work with Tucker on his mechanics and approach at the plate, with the veteran looking too aggressive at times. But all Tucker needs to do is fit in with the rest of the guys and let his ability do the rest for him on the field.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news