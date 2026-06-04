Dodgers' Kyle Tucker Reveals Why He's Not Happy This Year

When star outfielder Kyle Tucker signed his massive four-year, $240 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he brought onto himself tons of expectations.

While it's still early, his start to his Dodgers tenure has been underwhelming.

The four-time All-Star is hitting .243 with five home runs and 29 runs batted in, while posting an OPS of .743. The team has been trying to work with him on getting his mechanics back on strick, but to this point, nothing has consistently helped.

Tucker knows he can be better at the plate, and he's been working tirelessly to make it happen. The veteran recently discussed what he hasn't been happy about in his first season with the Dodgers.

"Just trying to figure out how to make my swing a little bit better. I haven't been too happy with it this year. So just trying everything and anything to try and make it more consistent and better overall," Tucker said to Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA. "Just trying to feel something and hopefully something sticks, and I can just ride with it."

Kyle Tucker chats with @kirsten_watson about working to make improvements in his swing ahead of tonight's series opener in Arizona. #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/JLrjN4EMwM — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) June 2, 2026

The star outfielder has looked like he's been pressing in the box, and it has translated to some poor swing decisions throughout the year. But Tucker wants to drive the ball more toward the outfield, and he's been working to be more consistent moving forward..

"Trying to make better contact, just hitting the ball well in the air, good backspin. Just driving the ball to the outfield, trying to do that more consistently," Tucker said. "I feel like I've hit a lot of balls on the ground, top-spin balls or just balls that I've missed, so just trying to figure out how to not do that."

Manager Dave Roberts speculated earlier in the season that Tucker could be pressing due to the pressure from the large contract that he signed. Roberts believes that Tucker isn't as patient as he's seen him in years past with other teams.

This has hurt him at the plate, and his aggressiveness has been a detriment to the offensive attack from the Dodgers. But Tucker is a very talented player, and eventually, he should be able to figure out how to get his swing back on track.

On Wednesday, Tucker showed some signs of life, going 3-for-5 with a two-run home run. After the game, he demonstrated a sense of relief — and potentially of finding something.

Watch it fly, Kyle! pic.twitter.com/sO0EESZ40E — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 4, 2026

“I haven’t really felt that swing at all this year, so it was really good to get that feeling back again and hope I can roll it over to tomorrow and keep it going after that,” Tucker said.

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