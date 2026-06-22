Dodgers Demote Pitcher, Announce Sudden Starting Pitching Change, Reveal Lineup vs Twins

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in Minnesota for a three-game series with the suddenly red-hot Twins.

The Twins have won seven of their past nine games, and are looking to continue their success against a Dodgers team that has lost two straight.

The Dodgers are still 20 games above .500 at 49-29, but will look to get back in the win column on Monday against the Twins. The Dodgers still have a comfortable nine-game lead in the National League West over the San Diego Padres.

Dodgers Make Roster Move Ahead of Monday's Game

The Dodgers announced a roster move ahead of Monday's series opener, reinstating right-handed pitcher Brock Stewart off the injured list and optioning right-handed pitcher Chayce McDermott.

The Dodgers reinstated RHP Brock Stewart from the injured list and optioned RHP Chayce McDermott. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 22, 2026

Stewart has appeared in just two games this year after dealing with multiple injuries, his most recent being a bone spur in his foot. He's pitched two shutout innings with three strikeouts this year.

As for McDermott, he allowed two runs over 1.1 innings on Sunday.

Dodgers vs Twins Pitching Matchup on Monday

Left-handed pitcher Eric Lauer was the scheduled starter for LA, but the team announced right-handed pitcher Will Klein as the opener for Monday's contest. It's expected that Lauer will pitch bulk innings behind him.

Lauer has been great with LA since coming over by way of a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays, compiling a 3.22 ERA across 22.1 innings with 14 strikeouts to five walks.

While with the Blue Jays this year, he had a 6.69 ERA across 36.1 innings of work before getting designated for assignment. Now, he's turned into a more than serviceable sixth starter for LA amid their rotation injuries to Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow.

Lauer was outspoken about not wanting to pitch behind an opener in Toronto. However, he clarified those comments after coming to LA.

“A lot of that was kind of taken out of context,” Lauer said. “There was no ill will there. There was no hurt feelings. It was a very simple question, I thought, ‘How do you feel about an opener?’ I think if you ask most starters in the league, they would probably have the same response, that they don’t like it.

"But it doesn’t mean that I’m not willing to do it. It doesn’t mean that I’m not a team player. I’m not gonna have a problem if there is somebody in front of me. It’s part of the game, it’s become part of the game, and we’re all here to win ball games. It’s not about any individual player."

Opposite Klein will be Twins right-handed pitcher Zebby Matthews, who's 3-4 with a 4.78 ERA across seven starts this season.

He's allowed two or fewer runs in four of his starts, but has also allowed seven runs in two of them, inflating his ERA.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Max Muncy, 3B Kyle Tucker, RF Tommy Edman, 2B Dalton Rushing, C Ryan Ward, LF

How to Watch Dodgers vs Twins on Monday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Minnesota Twins on Monday, June 22 is 4:40 p.m. PT/7:40 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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