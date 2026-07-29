Dodgers Lineup vs Mariners: Mookie Betts Dropped

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to even their series with the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night.

The Dodgers dropped Tuesday's series opener, 7-6, in a back-and-forth game that featured a total of seven home runs — five of them coming from Seattle.

The Dodgers will look to limit the long ball on Wednesday as they welcome back a critical piece to the bullpen in closer Edwin Díaz.

The All-Star right-hander hasn't pitched since April 19 after undergoing surgery to remove loose bodies in his elbow.

Dodgers vs Mariners Pitching Matchup on Wednesday

The Dodgers will hope to be in a position for Díaz to pitch on Wednesday night — which also happens to be his bobblehead night. To get there, though, they'll need a strong start from left-hander Eric Lauer in what could be his last start as a Dodger.

Lauer has found himself in trade rumors ahead of next week's deadline. While he's been somewhat of a savior for the Dodgers rotation this season, if LA is able to get fully healthy, they wouldn't have a role for him come October.

Thus, the team is thinking about moving him for a prospect or two, taking advantage of their work with him to get his career back on track.

Lauer has made eight appearances with the Dodgers after being designated for assignment and traded by the Toronto Blue Jays. The Dodgers are 8-0 in Lauer's outings this year, and he has a 3.35 ERA across 45.2 innings with LA.

Opposite Lauer will be Mariners right-hander Emerson Hancock, another player who's been involved in trade rumors ahead of the deadline.

The 27-year-old has a 3.16 ERA across 105.1 innings this season with 97 strikeouts to 26 walks. With Seattle's influx of starting pitching talent, he could be moved to help address other areas of need on the Mariners' roster.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Max Muncy, 3B Tommy Edman, 2B Mookie Betts, SS Kyle Tucker, RF Teoscar Hernández, LF Dalton Rushing, C

Edman has taken the No. 5 spot in the lineup, with Betts dropped to sixth. The rest of the lineup is standard.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Mariners on Wednesday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, July 29 is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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