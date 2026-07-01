Dodgers Lineup vs Athletics: Dalton Rushing and Teoscar Hernandez Out

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to sweep the Athletics on Wednesday night and finish their nine-game road trip an incredible 8-1.

The Dodgers have dominated the Athletics over the last two games, outscoring them a combined 18-7 in the process. The Dodgers had 17 hits on Monday and another 14 on Tuesday. They've seen home runs from Max Muncy, Andy Pages, Shohei Ohtani, Tommy Edman and Miguel Rojas.

On Wednesday, the Dodgers will look to extend their winning streak to five games, while the Athletics aim to end a four-game losing skid.

Dodgers Make Roster Move Ahead of Wednesday's Game

The Dodgers announced a roster move ahead of Wednesday's game, recalling left-handed pitcher Charlie Barnes and optioning right-hander Wyatt Mills.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Max Muncy, 3B Kyle Tucker, RF Tommy Edman, LF Alex Freeland, 2B Chuckie Robinson, C

Dalton Rushing and Teoscar Hernández are out, with Edman and Robinson starting in their place.

Dodgers vs Athletics Pitching Matchup on Wednesday

The Dodgers are going with a bullpen game on Wednesday after deciding to push Shohei Ohtani back from his scheduled start.

Left-handed pitcher Jack Dreyer is acting as the opener for LA. He has a 3.51 ERA across 33.1 innings this season.

The Dodgers felt this was a good time to get Ohtani a little extra rest.

“The thought behind it is we’re in the middle of 13 in a row. So if there’s any opportunity to give him some extra rest we’re going to try to take advantage of it,” manager Dave Roberts said. “So pushing him to Friday allows us to have him still take two starts before the break and get on two division opponents.

“In that vein, there’s just no downside. This made too much sense.”

The Dodgers offense will be facing right-hander J.T. Ginn, who's 6-4 with a 3.15 ERA across 88.2 innings of work this season.

Ginn has hit a bit of a rough patch, allowing three or more runs in three of his last four starts. The Dodgers will look to take advantage on Wednesday night.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Athletics on Wednesday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Athletics on Wednesday, July 1 is 6:40 p.m. PT/9:40 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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