Dodgers Demote Pitcher, Call Up Charlie Barnes Ahead of Bullpen Game

Wyatt Mills struck out the side in the Los Angeles Dodgers' game against the Athletics in West Sacramento on Tuesday, his first inning of work in the big leagues since May 16.

Nonetheless, Mills is headed back to Triple-A.

The Dodgers recalled left-handed reliever Charlie Barnes, and optioned Mills to Oklahoma City, in advance of their series finale in West Sacramento on Wednesday.

The Dodgers recalled LHP Charlie Barnes and optioned RHP Wyatt Mills. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 1, 2026

The Dodgers have yet to announce who will start the planned bullpen game. Shohei Ohtani had been scheduled to start, but instead had his next pitching appearance moved back to Friday, the second game in a four-game set against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium.

Barnes, 30, is up for the second time since the Dodgers plucked him off the waiver wire on May 9. In his only prior call-up, the left-hander spent two days in the big leagues, threw scoreless innings on back-to-back nights in Anaheim, and returned to Oklahoma City.

Barnes was 2-1 with a 3.67 ERA in six starts with the Comets, the Dodgers' top farm team. He had 27 strikeouts in 27 innings, along with a 1.59 WHIP.

In 12 career games with the Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and Minnesota Twins, Barnes is 0-3 with a 5.86 ERA.

The Dodgers have become famous for cycling through low-leverage relief pitchers over the course of a season, including many who do not begin or end the season in the organization.

Of those relievers who have become Dodgers since spring training ended, Barnes has had the most success in a limited sample. He likely won't start in Los Angeles, as he did in Oklahoma City, but his experience in the Triple-A rotation makes him an option to throw multiple innings in a bullpen-game scenario.

If Barnes does give the Dodgers more than one inning against the A's, expect him to head back to Oklahoma City soon. Success scarcely dictates how long a pitcher claimed in-season off waivers will remain on the Dodgers' major league roster.

Barnes was initially drafted by the Twins in the fourth round of the 2017 MLB Draft. He worked his way up the minor league ranks and made his MLB debut in 2021.

Barnes put together a 5.92 ERA across 38 innings as a rookie. The Twins designated him for assignment after the 2021 season, and Barnes signed with the Lotte Giants of Korea Baseball Organization.

Barnes spent parts of four seasons in the KBO before getting another MLB opportunity with the Cincinnati Reds last year.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.