Dodgers Lineup vs Cardinals: Hyeseong Kim Starting, Roki Sasaki Pitching

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the midst of a season-worst three-game losing streak.

After dropping the final two games of their series against the Miami Marlins, the Dodgers lost Friday's series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals, 7-2.

The Dodgers offense is nowhere to be found, as they've scored just five runs over their last three games. They'll hope for a breakout on Saturday in St. Louis.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup on Saturday

Right-handed pitcher Roki Sasaki is taking the mound for the Dodgers coming off a disappointing first month of the season.

Sasaki made five starts, going 1-2 with a 6.35 ERA and striking out 22 while walking 13 over 22.2 innings of work. Sasaki only completed five innings twice, taxing the bullpen in all of his outings.

His most recent outing showed some promise, though, as Sasaki completely changed the way he threw his signature splitter. Manager Dave Roberts was hopeful that it would lead to some better results moving forward.

“I thought tonight was Roki’s best outing. I don’t think the line does it justice,” Roberts said last Saturday. “I think him and [pitching coaches] Connor [McGuiness] and Mark [Prior] were working on some things and wanted to add a little bit more velocity to it. It simulates a fastball more versus some type of offspeed pitch. Good stuff to build off of.”

Opposite Sasaki will be Cardinals right-hander Michael McGreevy, who's off to a strong start this season.

Across six starts, McGreevy has compiled a 2.97 ERA with 21 strikeouts to five walks. He's completed six innings three times, including in his most recent outing, in which he allowed one run with a season-high six strikeouts.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Freddie Freeman, 1B Will Smith, C Kyle Tucker, RF Teoscar Hernández, LF Max Muncy, 3B Andy Pages, CF Hyeseong Kim, SS Alex Freeland, 2B

The Dodgers are going with their standard lineup, as Kim and Freeland return following off days on Friday with a left-hander on the mound. Kim still got two at-bats in Friday's loss.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Cardinals on Saturday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, May 2 is 4:15 p.m. PT/7:15 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast exclusively on FOX.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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