Dodgers Notes: Shohei Ohtani To Be Out of Lineup Tuesday, Roki Sasaki Makes Change, Hyeseong Kim Praised

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins, 5-4, on Monday night via a Kyle Tucker two-out, walk-off, two-run single to improve to 20-9 on the year.

The scoring started early as Teoscar Hernández knocked in a pair of runs in the bottom of the first with a single that left his bat at 97.3 mph. The Marlins cut the lead in half in the fourth, and a three-run shot in the fifth upped their lead to 4-2.

With two on and one out in the ninth inning, superstar Shohei Ohtani entered the batter's box and launched a ground rule double to cut the deficit to one. After a walk and Will Smith strikeout, Tucker did exactly what he had to do to send Dodger Stadium into a frenzy and earn LA's 20th win of the year.

Ahead of the eventual victory, manager Dave Roberts spoke on the possibility of Ohtani being out of Tuesday's lineup. The four-time MVP is set to take the mound against the Marlins, which will be on five days' rest, shorter than his usual time off the bump in between starts.

Roberts confirmed after the game that Ohtani will only pitch, not hit, on Tuesday.

In other news, right-hander Roki Sasaki made a significant change in one of the most-feared pitches he has in his arsenal. Pitching coach Connor McGuiness suggested a tweak to how Sasaki threw the pitch in a bullpen session earlier this week, and pitching coach Mark Prior confirmed that he liked what he was seeing.

“You could just tell with the swings he was getting from it versus the ones he had gotten from the slower [version of the pitch], it was much more competitive,” Prior told Katie Woo of The Athletic.

Finally, infielder Hyeseong Kim received some well-deserved praise from Roberts earlier this week. The 27-year-old has been holding it down at shortstop in the absence of Mookie Betts, slashing .319/.389/.426 with an OPS of .815 in his 19 appearances thus far.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Could Be Out of Lineup on Tuesday vs Marlins

Roki Sasaki Made Significant Change, Giving Dodgers Hope for Turnaround

Dave Roberts Praises Hyeseong Kim as 'Spark Plug' for Dodgers

Dodgers' Tanner Scott Reveals Biggest Change He's Made From Last Season

Dave Roberts Sends Message to Former Dodger Michael Conforto

Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Marlins Series, With Major Shohei Ohtani Change

Dodgers Lineup vs Marlins: Will Smith Returns From Injury

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

KYLE TUCKER WALK-OFF!!! DODGERS WIN!!!! pic.twitter.com/x40iMBCvYY — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) April 28, 2026

¡Teoscar se trae dos a la registradora! pic.twitter.com/b3XuKthFdr — Los Dodgers (@LosDodgers) April 28, 2026

There was a lot of talk about Shohei Ohtani and Kyle Tucker's early season struggles.



Well, the Dodgers got two hits in their 9th inning comeback win:



- An RBI double from Ohtani

- A walk-off, two-run single by Tucker



The Dodgers' stars are just fine.pic.twitter.com/87PcxkN7k2 — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) April 28, 2026

Prior to tonight's game, Doc and the team presented Hyeseong with his 2025 World Series ring! pic.twitter.com/8HO0lIQQjm — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 28, 2026

Celebrate Japanese Heritage Night with these exclusive food items available tonight! pic.twitter.com/ymbehWb4zZ — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 27, 2026

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