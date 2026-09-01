Dodgers Lineup vs Cardinals: Will Smith Returns After 3-Month Absence

The Los Angeles Dodgers are back home after a six-game road trip and getting set to welcome the St. Louis Cardinals into UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium for a three-game series.

The Dodgers and Cardinals played three games in St. Louis at the start of May, with LA losing two of three.

This week, the Cardinals are in Los Angeles fighting for their playoff lives, while the Dodgers are looking to get into a top-two seed in the National League and earn a first-round bye.

With September here, it's officially go time for the Dodgers after a rough last couple months.

"I do see that once the calendar gets to September," manager Dave Roberts said, "I think guys, by nature, see the finish line more."

That will hopefully help the Dodgers hone in their focus as they're just 21-19 since the All-Star break.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup on Tuesday

Left-handed pitcher Eric Lauer is taking the mound for the Dodgers in his first start since Aug. 18.

Last weekend, the Dodgers announced that Lauer would be moving to the bullpen with the return of Tyler Glasnow. However, following the injury to Roki Sasaki — and the uncertainty surrounding Shohei Ohtani's return to pitching — Lauer is now back in the rotation, at least for one turn.

Across 69 innings with the Dodgers this season, the left-hander is 7-1 with a 3.78 ERA.

Opposite Lauer will be Cardinals right-hander Michael McGreevy, who's 5-9 with a 3.86 ERA and 98 strikeouts across 142.1 innings this season.

McGreevy faced the Dodgers on May 2, pitching six shutout innings while allowing just three hits with three strikeouts.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Max Muncy, 3B Will Smith, C Kyle Tucker, RF Tommy Edman, CF Teoscar Hernández, LF Alex Freeland, 2B

Smith, who hasn't played since June 5 after dealing with neck inflammation that ultimately forced him to the 60-day injured list, is officially back in the lineup and hitting fifth.

Freeland is also back and hitting ninth.

Dodgers Make 6-Player Roster Move Before Tuesday's Game

As part of the September roster expansion, the Dodgers made a six-player roster move on Tuesday.

Catchers Will Smith and Dalton Rushing, as well as left-handed pitcher Justin Wrobleski, were activated off the injured list. Infielder Alex Freeland was recalled from Triple-A.

Outfielder Alek Thomas was optioned while catcher Ben Rortvedt was designated for assignment.

Dodgers Trade Pitcher Ahead of Tuesday's Game

In addition to the massive roster move, the Dodgers also made a rare September trade with the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, swapping right-handed pitchers who were not on the 40-man roster.

One is much closer to being big-league ready than the other.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Cardinals on Tuesday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, Sept. 1 is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.