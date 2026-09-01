Dodgers Cut Ties With Catcher, Activate Will Smith and Dalton Rushing in Massive 6-Player Roster Move

The Los Angeles Dodgers finally have their All-Star catcher back. And his backup. And a few more players.

Will Smith, who last played for the Dodgers on June 5 before spending nearly three months on the injured list due to a neck injury, has officially been activated off the injured list ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals.

In order to make room for him on the 40-man and active rosters, catcher Ben Rortvedt was designated for assignment.

But that's not all.

The Dodgers also activated Dalton Rushing off the injured list, bringing him back one month after going on the injured list with a slightly torn UCL. All-Star left-handed pitcher Justin Wrobleski was also activated off the injured list, and is expected to move to the bullpen.

Finally, the Dodgers recalled infielder Alex Freeland from Triple-A and optioned outfielder Alek Thomas. That means top outfielder prospect James Tibbs III will remain in Triple-A for the time being.

The Dodgers were able to add two more players to the roster due to the Sept. 1 expansion from 26 to 28.

The Dodgers have activated catchers Will Smith and Dalton Rushing and LHP Justin Wrobleski from the injured list, and added IF Alex Freeland to the active roster. In order to make room on the roster, the Dodgers optioned OF Alek Thomas and designated catcher Ben Rortvedt for… — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 1, 2026

Dodgers Activate Will Smith After Extended Absence

Smith was scratched from the Dodgers lineup on June 6 with neck inflammation. At the time, the Dodgers expected him to miss just one game.

Smith was ultimately placed on the injured list, where the Dodgers hoped he'd spend the minimum amount of time.

Then his injury never got better.

Smith suffered multiple setbacks in his recovery process, and ended up missing nearly three months.

Now, he's back in plenty of time to ramp up for the postseason, and is returning at a time where the Dodgers offense has struggled mightily as of late.

Smith, however, was having a down year before the injury, hitting .249 with six home runs, 23 RBIs and an OPS of .720 across 52 games.

Dodgers Activate Dalton Rushing in Surprise Move

As for Rushing, he's not expected to be able to catch as he continues to recover from his injury. However, he gives the Dodgers a much-needed left-handed hitter off the bench.

Rushing is hopeful he'll be able to play catcher again this season. Manager Dave Roberts has said he doesn't know if that's a realistic goal.

Dodgers Recall Alex Freeland, Option Alek Thomas, Activate Justin Wrobleski

Freeland, 25, has played in 72 games at the major league level this season, hitting .231 with three home runs, 19 RBIs and an OPS of .622. Across 38 games at Triple-A Oklahoma City, he hit .259 with five home runs, 26 RBIs and an OPS of .788.

Freeland will allow the team to give days off to their aging infielders. He'll also give them the flexibility to move Tommy Edman to the outfield, which appears to be the plan with Thomas being optioned.

As for Wrobleski, he's back after missing just two weeks on the IL with a forearm injury. He's expected to move to the bullpen, where he'll act as a multi-inning option for the rest of the regular season and into the postseason.

Dodgers DFA Ben Rortvedt

As for Rortvedt, he did everything the Dodgers asked of him after he was acquired ahead of the trade deadline from the New York Mets.

Rortvedt and Hunter Feduccia split time with Smith and Rushing were out. However, since Feduccia has options — and has played better offensively — the team decided to DFA Rortvedt.

Why Didn't the Dodgers Call Up James Tibbs III?

Then there's Tibbs, who could have helped spark the struggling Dodgers offense but instead will remain in Triple-A.

Tibbs, 23, is one of the Dodgers many top outfield prospects, currently ranking as the No. 5 outfielder and No. 7 prospect overall in Los Angeles' system, per MLB Pipeline.

Tibbs has spent the entire season at Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he got off to a scorching hot start, came back down to earth, and has again picked things back up.

Overall, across 124 games this season, Tibbs is slashing .295/.418/.547 with 27 home runs, 96 RBIs and an OPS of .965.

For now, Tibbs will remain in Triple-A, but it's possible he still gets an opportunity at the big league level this season.

As for why the Dodgers didn't call him up now, it's possible they didn't want to make another 40-man roster shuffle, as they already made one for Smith and will need to make another for right-handed pitcher Blake Treinen, who's nearing a return from the 60-day injured list.

Also, with the addition of Rushing, the Dodgers likely feel covered in terms of a left-handed bat off the bench.

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