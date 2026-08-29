Dodgers Could Cut Ties With Ben Rortvedt Soon

The Los Angeles Dodgers' catching situation is close to returning to normal.

For Ben Rortvedt and Hunter Feduccia, that means their timeshare behind the plate is drawing to a close.

Will Smith is on track to be activated on Sept. 1, when rosters expand from 26 to 28, then play every other day. The roster expansion will allow the Dodgers to carry three catchers if they choose, and could be a sensible way to mitigate Smith's workload.

Smith has played three minor league rehabilitation games at Triple-A Oklahoma City, going 1-for-9 with a home run.

WILL SMITH HITS A HOME RUN IN HIS REHAB GAME FOR THE COMETS! 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/YuYIeVzCIF — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) August 26, 2026

Even if the Dodgers are OK with that arrangement, it figures to be temporary. Dalton Rushing, on the injured list with a partial UCL tear, is also preparing to return later in September.

Whether Rushing's elbow can meet the physical demands of the catcher position remains to be seen. He might not have time to be more than a left-handed bat off the bench.

Regardless, there certainly won't be room for four catchers on the Dodgers' active roster once Rushing returns. At least one catcher is living on borrowed time.

As Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic points out, Feduccia can be optioned to the minors while Rortvedt cannot.

That might not be enough for Rortvedt to keep his job. He's 4-for-23 (.174) with no extra-base hits and no walks in 15 games since the Dodgers acquired him in a trade with the New York Mets.

Dodger pitchers have a respectable 3.78 ERA with Rortvedt behind the plate entering Saturday. An even-0 DRS and one passed ball in 69 innings suggest the Dodgers should be confident in Rortvedt's defense — as they were in September 2025, when he filled in nicely as Smith rehabbed a hand injury.

Offensively, however, Feduccia has been the superior performer. He's slashing .262/.354/381 with a home run since the Dodgers re-acquired him from the Tampa Bay Rays just before the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

Notably, Feduccia is a left-handed hitter, like Rushing. That might also make a sensible backup to Smith if Rushing can't get back to catching in time.

Attempted base-stealers are 14-for-15 with Feduccia behind the plate. That's a weakness the Dodgers might be willing to overlook as they navigate how to handle the catcher position in September.

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