Dodgers Notes: All-Star to IL, Kiké Hernandez MRI Results, Hyeseong Kim Almost Optioned

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies, 4-1, on Wednesday night as they swept the divisional foes and notched their fifth consecutive win.

Superstar Shohei Ohtani delivered six hitless innings and struck out seven as he heads into June with a 0.82 ERA.

At the plate, Ohtani started things off with a leadoff home run that left his bat at 111.3 mph, while Freddie Freeman hit a long ball of his own later in the first inning.

Alex Call singled in a run in the bottom of the fourth and an Andy Pages solo shot in the eighth inning put the game even further out of reach.

Tanner Scott lost the team's combined no-hitter attempt with two outs in the eighth inning.

Unfortunately, Teoscar Hernández had to leave the eventual victory early with a left hamstring strain. The Dodgers are planning on moving him to the injured list with an MRI scheduled for Thursday.

In other news, Kiké Hernández's MRI results showed a "significant tear" in his oblique after he left Tuesday's contest early, just his second appearance of 2026 after recovering from an offseason elbow surgery. In a corresponding move, Alex Freeland was called up from Triple-A after hitting .235 in his 33 games at the major league level to start the year.

Finally, it was revealed that the Dodgers had considered optioning Hyeseong Kim before Hernández went on the IL. Manager Dave Roberts recently spoke on Kim's rough patch, but with the fan favorite Hernández heading back to the injured list, it appears Kim is staying in the majors for the near future.

“He’s back to chasing,” Roberts said. “He’s passive when he shouldn’t be, and then he’s getting into bad counts. I don’t know if it’s a mechanical thing. But he’s been grinding the last — quite honestly, the last month it’s been kind of tough for him.”

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Placing Teoscar Hernandez on Injured List in Brutal Update

Dodgers Get Bad News on Kiké Hernandez Injury After MRI

Dodgers Appeared Set to Option Hyeseong Kim Before Kiké Hernandez Injury: Report

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Earning More Than $125 Million This Year: Report

Dodgers Top Prospect Suffers Freak Knee Injury in Brutal Development

Dodgers' Trade Deadline Plans Will Hinge on One Key Factor

Dodgers' Kiké Hernandez 'Embarrassed' by Latest Injury

Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez Exits vs Rockies With Leg Injury in Concerning Development

Dodgers Lineup vs Rockies: Kyle Tucker Out, Alex Freeland Starting Over Hyeseong Kim

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Shohei Ohtani is reportedly making $127.6 MLLION this year, making him the fifth-highest paid athlete in the WORLD👀👀



Only $2 million of that is coming from the Dodgers...⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6d2lKk1tSr — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) May 27, 2026

Shohei Ohtani is heading into June with a 0.82 ERA 🤯



That’s the 9th-lowest ERA entering June since earned runs became official in both leagues in 1913 (min. 50 IP) 👏 pic.twitter.com/Sgbo3PZMKW — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) May 28, 2026

Teoscar Hernández has a left hamstring strain. We'll see if he has to go on the injured list.



If he does, Alex Call would get more playing time. Hyeseong Kim appears to be an outfield option, too.



Potential replacements on the 40-man: Tyler Fitzgerald, Ryan Ward, Alek Thomas. pic.twitter.com/jDHOUbH6qi — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 28, 2026

Tonight the @Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani:



- hit a leadoff HR

- pitched 6.0+ innings & finished with 0 hits allowed



No other MLB player in the modern era has accomplished both feats over the course of his entire career (same game or not). pic.twitter.com/rAjhID0hAO — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) May 28, 2026

Andy Pages last 5 games:



2 H, 1 HR, 1 RBI

4 H, 3 XBH, 1 HR, 3 RBI

2 H, 1 XBH, 1 RBI

1 H, 1 HR, 2 RBI

1 H, 1 XBH, 1 RBI



The Dodgers have found their No. 2 hitter. pic.twitter.com/w6mwRxmoT5 — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) May 28, 2026

A laser from Andy! pic.twitter.com/JfMtHsKjVG — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 28, 2026

"Sho gave us a great start... Then handed it over to the bullpen. I thought Klein was great, Scott was great, then Kyle Hurt picking up his first save was awesome."



Will Smith (1-1, 2 BB) talks with @kirsten_watson after the #Dodgers sweep the Rockies, winning 4-1. pic.twitter.com/IS9zBmp8i9 — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) May 28, 2026

Tommy Edman hits a ground ball to second on the first pitch he sees in his first rehab start. pic.twitter.com/VRCBamqcWx — Adrian Medina (@AdrianMedina_16) May 27, 2026

What a grab!



This is Hyeseong Kim's first time playing left field in the Majors 🤯 pic.twitter.com/HQiq14i3JL — MLB (@MLB) May 28, 2026

Mike Sirota's last 100 games:



458 PA

20 HR I 30 2B I 4 3B

13 SB

18.8% BB% I 22.3% K%

.329/.461/.599

1.060 OPS

183 wRC+



54 XBH, a BB% approaching 19%, and a 1.060 OPS in 100 games is insane. He's a natural pure hitter. pic.twitter.com/T7b42GY8mK — Running From The OPS (@OPS_BASEBALL) May 27, 2026

Shohei Ohtani bows to Freddie Freeman after he keeps his pickoff throw from getting away 😅 pic.twitter.com/mYojY0LZUO — MLB (@MLB) May 28, 2026

CHUCKIE ROBINSON GOES DEEP AGAINST JOSH HADER☄️



This game is tied in the 7th inning! pic.twitter.com/vcEsSsgsSS — Oklahoma City Comets (@OKC_comets) May 28, 2026

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.