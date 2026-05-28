Dodgers Notes: All-Star to IL, Kiké Hernandez MRI Results, Hyeseong Kim Almost Optioned
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The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies, 4-1, on Wednesday night as they swept the divisional foes and notched their fifth consecutive win.
Superstar Shohei Ohtani delivered six hitless innings and struck out seven as he heads into June with a 0.82 ERA.
At the plate, Ohtani started things off with a leadoff home run that left his bat at 111.3 mph, while Freddie Freeman hit a long ball of his own later in the first inning.
Alex Call singled in a run in the bottom of the fourth and an Andy Pages solo shot in the eighth inning put the game even further out of reach.
Tanner Scott lost the team's combined no-hitter attempt with two outs in the eighth inning.
Unfortunately, Teoscar Hernández had to leave the eventual victory early with a left hamstring strain. The Dodgers are planning on moving him to the injured list with an MRI scheduled for Thursday.
In other news, Kiké Hernández's MRI results showed a "significant tear" in his oblique after he left Tuesday's contest early, just his second appearance of 2026 after recovering from an offseason elbow surgery. In a corresponding move, Alex Freeland was called up from Triple-A after hitting .235 in his 33 games at the major league level to start the year.
Finally, it was revealed that the Dodgers had considered optioning Hyeseong Kim before Hernández went on the IL. Manager Dave Roberts recently spoke on Kim's rough patch, but with the fan favorite Hernández heading back to the injured list, it appears Kim is staying in the majors for the near future.
“He’s back to chasing,” Roberts said. “He’s passive when he shouldn’t be, and then he’s getting into bad counts. I don’t know if it’s a mechanical thing. But he’s been grinding the last — quite honestly, the last month it’s been kind of tough for him.”
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Placing Teoscar Hernandez on Injured List in Brutal Update
Dodgers Get Bad News on Kiké Hernandez Injury After MRI
Dodgers Appeared Set to Option Hyeseong Kim Before Kiké Hernandez Injury: Report
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Earning More Than $125 Million This Year: Report
Dodgers Top Prospect Suffers Freak Knee Injury in Brutal Development
Dodgers' Trade Deadline Plans Will Hinge on One Key Factor
Dodgers' Kiké Hernandez 'Embarrassed' by Latest Injury
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez Exits vs Rockies With Leg Injury in Concerning Development
Dodgers Lineup vs Rockies: Kyle Tucker Out, Alex Freeland Starting Over Hyeseong Kim
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