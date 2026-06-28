Dodgers Lineup vs Padres: Dalton Rushing Out

The Los Angeles Dodgers are facing off against the San Diego Padres on Sunday afternoon in a rubber match of their three-game series.

The Padres took Friday's series opener, 7-1, and the Dodgers responded with a 15-3 trouncing on Saturday night.

The Dodgers remain nine games up on the Padres in the National League West division. They're looking to mimic the teams' three-game set last month, where the Padres won the opener and the Dodgers took the next two games to win the series.

Dodgers vs Padres Pitching Matchup on Sunday

Right-handed pitcher Emmet Sheehan is taking the mound for the Dodgers as he looks to get back on track.

Sheehan is coming off one of his worst outings of the year, as he lasted just 3.1 innings and allowed six runs on eight hits with three walks.

Sheehan has taken the loss in four consecutive starts, and lasted just 1.1 innings in his June 7 outing against the Los Angeles Angels.

After his most recent start, manager Dave Roberts hinted at him potentially losing his spot in the rotation if he doesn't turn things around soon.

“In total, it just hasn’t been where we need it to be. Where he wants it to be,” Roberts said. “I think, right now, he’s probably searching a little bit, but he’ll get a start this next one and then we’ll see where it takes us.”

Opposite Sheehan will be Padres right-hander Michael King, who's had an up and down season of his own.

King faced the Dodgers last month, pitching seven shutout innings with nine strikeouts. He then followed that up with five consecutive starts in which he allowed at least three runs.

In his most recent start, King seemed to settle back in, firing seven shutout innings against the Atlanta Braves. He'll hope to continue that dominance in Sunday's series finale.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Max Muncy, 3B Tommy Edman, LF Kyle Tucker, RF Alex Freeland, 2B Chuckie Robinson, C

Dalton Rushing is out with Robinson getting a start at catcher. The rest of the lineup remains the same, with Freeland moving up to the No. 8 spot and Robinson hitting ninth.

Padres Lineup vs Dodgers

Fernando Tatis Jr., RF Samad Taylor, LF Jackson Merrill, CF Manny Machado, 3B Gavin Sheets, 1B Xander Bogaerts, SS Miguel Andujar, DH Sung-Mun Song, 2B Rodolfo Durán, C

How to Watch Dodgers vs Padres on Sunday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres on Sunday, June 28 is 1:10 p.m. PT/4:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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