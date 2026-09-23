Dodgers Lineup vs Padres: Shohei Ohtani Returns But Isn't Leading Off

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to win their series against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night.

The Dodgers took Tuesday's series opener, 7-0, behind a dominant bullpen game.

The Dodgers' Magic Number to clinch a first-round bye is now just 1, meaning one Dodgers win or Atlanta Braves loss will lock in a top-two seed for LA.

“I feel like we’ve just been playing really good baseball as a group lately,” first baseman Freddie Freeman said on Tuesday. “We had to step up when guys went down, and that’s a credit to the guys that have been going, but you want to be playing well going into the playoffs. We need, what, one more win for that bye? So, that’s what we need.

"We need that, get some rest, then have a great week of practice going into the playoffs. But guys are swinging the bats at the right time, hopefully we can carry that.”

Dodgers Activate Shohei Ohtani, Option Josue De Paula Ahead of Wednesday's Game

The Dodgers lineup got a major boost on Wednesday, as Shohei Ohtani was activated off the 15-day injured list.

He's back in the lineup on Wednesday night, but more on that in a bit.

Top prospect Josue De Paula was optioned to Triple-A to make room for Ohtani.

Dodgers vs Padres Pitching Matchup on Wednesday

Right-handed pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is taking the mound for the Dodgers in his final start of the regular season.

Yamamoto is looking to put the finishing touches on a second consecutive dominant season, as he's 14-8 with a 2.51 ERA over 179 innings.

The reigning World Series MVP has already faced the Padres three times this season, and has been lights out.

On May 18, he allowed one run over seven innings with eight strikeouts. On June 27, he allowed two runs over six innings with four strikeouts. In his very next start on July 4, he pitched seven shutout innings with 10 strikeouts.

Opposite Yamamoto will be veteran left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray, who was acquired by the Padres ahead of the trade deadline but has struggled in brown and gold.

Overall, the two-time All-Star has a 5.22 ERA over 39.2 innings for the Padres. With the San Francisco Giants this year, he had a 3.08 ERA over 122.2 innings.

Ray faced the Dodgers on May 13 as a member of the Giants, allowing three earned runs (four runs total) over 4.2 innings with two strikeouts.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Mookie Betts, SS Shohei Ohtani, DH Will Smith, C Freddie Freeman, 1B Teoscar Hernández, LF Kyle Tucker, RF Andy Pages, CF Max Muncy, 3B Tommy Edman, 2B

Betts is leading off for the Dodgers and Ohtani is hitting second with the left-handed Ray on the mound.

Manager Dave Roberts hinted that he could alter the lineup based on the handedness of the pitcher moving forward.

“Certainly versus right-handed pitching [Ohtani] will be [leading off],” Roberts said on Tuesday. “I do think I should think through the Mookie versus left situation, but I have to think about the entire lineup structure.”

At least on Wednesday, he's going with Betts leading off against a lefty.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Padres on Wednesday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres on Wednesday, Sept. 23 is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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